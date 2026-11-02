HIP’s emergency response team swiftly extinguishes vehicle fire, prevents further losses
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Hambantota, 1 November 2026: Hambantota International Port’s (HIP) Emergency Response Unit (ERU) promptly extinguished a vehicle fire caused by a lightning strike on 31 October, preventing it from spreading to surrounding vehicles and avoiding further losses.
The team’s swift intervention contained the fire to the affected vehicle, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring vehicles, demonstrating the port’s emergency response capabilities and operational readiness. Contrary to media reports suggesting widespread damage, the lightning strike severely damaged one vehicle and caused minor damage to three others.
Senior General Manager HIPS, Capt. Miyuru Gunasekara, said: “Our ERU team responded promptly and successfully extinguished the fire before it could spread to surrounding vehicles. This response demonstrates our team’s readiness to act quickly to protect cargo and property within the port.”
HIP’s dedicated ERU also has a proven record of protecting neighbouring communities. Its firefighters have contained fires in Hambantota town, Mirijjawila and surrounding areas, including a shopping-complex fire, LANWA factory fire and a residential fire at Hambantota’s Tsunami Village, where timely intervention prevented flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.
The vehicle fire occurred during heavy rainfall in Hambantota. Rising water levels in the port’s vehicle yard were also brought under control through the drainage system.
Port teams continue to monitor weather conditions and with particular attention to vehicle storage areas.
The team’s swift intervention contained the fire to the affected vehicle, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring vehicles, demonstrating the port’s emergency response capabilities and operational readiness. Contrary to media reports suggesting widespread damage, the lightning strike severely damaged one vehicle and caused minor damage to three others.
Senior General Manager HIPS, Capt. Miyuru Gunasekara, said: “Our ERU team responded promptly and successfully extinguished the fire before it could spread to surrounding vehicles. This response demonstrates our team’s readiness to act quickly to protect cargo and property within the port.”
HIP’s dedicated ERU also has a proven record of protecting neighbouring communities. Its firefighters have contained fires in Hambantota town, Mirijjawila and surrounding areas, including a shopping-complex fire, LANWA factory fire and a residential fire at Hambantota’s Tsunami Village, where timely intervention prevented flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.
The vehicle fire occurred during heavy rainfall in Hambantota. Rising water levels in the port’s vehicle yard were also brought under control through the drainage system.
Port teams continue to monitor weather conditions and with particular attention to vehicle storage areas.
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