PARIS SOCIETY ANNOUNCES NEW OPENINGS ACROSS DUBAI, RAS AL KHAIMAH, AND ABU DHABI
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, Monday, November 2, 2026: Paris Society will introduce MŪN, its contemporary Japanese restaurant born on the ChampsÉÉlésées, to Du’ai’s J1 Beach, leading a new phase of expansion across the UAE.
A series of openings from late 2026 into early 2027 will extend the group’s portfolio across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, encompassing restaurants and beach destinations, and multi-concept dining.
MŪN will bring together contemporary Japanese cuisine, Parisian glamour and a festive spirit, with an indoor restaurant and outdoor garden by the beach. Dishes designed for sharing will anchor the experience, while music and a relaxed atmosphere will invite guests to linger over dinner and drinks.
“The strength of a brand is knowing what to preserve and where to ad”pt,” adds Kassim.“nbsp;“As we enter new markets, our focus is on keeping the character guests recognise while building a restaurant that
belongs in its dest”nation.”
Looking ahead, Par’s Society’s 2027 development programme spans Saudi Arabia, Europe, the United States and the Maldives, alongside further projects in the UAE. New destinations and concepts will be revealed through dedicated announcements.
A series of openings from late 2026 into early 2027 will extend the group’s portfolio across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, encompassing restaurants and beach destinations, and multi-concept dining.
MŪN will bring together contemporary Japanese cuisine, Parisian glamour and a festive spirit, with an indoor restaurant and outdoor garden by the beach. Dishes designed for sharing will anchor the experience, while music and a relaxed atmosphere will invite guests to linger over dinner and drinks.
“The strength of a brand is knowing what to preserve and where to ad”pt,” adds Kassim.“nbsp;“As we enter new markets, our focus is on keeping the character guests recognise while building a restaurant that
belongs in its dest”nation.”
Looking ahead, Par’s Society’s 2027 development programme spans Saudi Arabia, Europe, the United States and the Maldives, alongside further projects in the UAE. New destinations and concepts will be revealed through dedicated announcements.
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