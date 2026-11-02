John Jacobs x S&N by Shantnu Nikhil: Indian Couture Meets Italian Design
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) November 02, National: Two distinct design worlds. One statement-making collaboration.
John Jacobs joins forces with celebrated couturiers Shantnu and Nikhil’s pret label, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, to launch a 32-piece eyewear collection that marks the designers’ first-ever venture into eyewear. Bringing together John Jacobs’ Italian design sensibilities and S&N’s distinctive design language, the collection reimagines iconic eyewear through bold design, elevated detailing and a strong point of view.
Inspired by The Shape of India, the collection draws from the spirit of influential Indian leaders whose eyewear became symbols of conviction, intellect and authority. Reinterpreted for a new generation, these timeless forms get a contemporary, fashion-forward edge.
The details make the statement. From the iconic S&N mark on the curve of the frame to precision metal streak detailing across the temples, every element is designed to stand out. The finishing touch? S&N’s iconic navy blue and cherry-red tape accents, tucked into the folding
hinges. Together, these signature details give the range a distinctive identity, bringing the unmistakable S&N aesthetic to eyewear.
Spanning eyeglasses and sunglasses across wayfarers, aviators, round frames and bold square silhouettes, the collection explores rich colours, premium refined materials and statement-making shapes. Designed to move effortlessly from everyday dressing to occasion wear, these frames bring a new edge to festive outfits, wedding looks and everything in between.
Launching right in the middle of the festive season, the collection makes eyewear more than the finishing touch. Whether it’s a festive gathering, a wedding celebration or a night out, these are frames designed to complete the look.
“Eyewear has been a fascinating extension for us because it allows us to take our design philosophy beyond clothes. We've always been drawn to classic shapes, strong silhouettes and the idea of timelessness. With John Jacobs, we wanted to bring that sensibility into eyewear, exploring a certain softness in masculinity and the freedom for people to express themselves in their own way. For us, it's not just about how a frame looks, but the point of view of the person wearing it” say Shantnu and Nikhil.
Abhimanyu Mishra, AVP, John Jacobs, said, “At John Jacobs, we’re constantly exploring new ways to push eyewear design forward. With S&N by Shant nu Nikhil, we’re bringing Italian design and Indian couture together in a bold new way. What sets this collaboration apart is the interplay of classic silhouettes, considered materials and signature details, from the S&N motifs to the navy and cherry-red accents. Together, we’ve brought two distinct design perspectives into eyewear, with a shared focus on craftsmanship and a strong design identity.”
John Jacobs joins forces with celebrated couturiers Shantnu and Nikhil’s pret label, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, to launch a 32-piece eyewear collection that marks the designers’ first-ever venture into eyewear. Bringing together John Jacobs’ Italian design sensibilities and S&N’s distinctive design language, the collection reimagines iconic eyewear through bold design, elevated detailing and a strong point of view.
Inspired by The Shape of India, the collection draws from the spirit of influential Indian leaders whose eyewear became symbols of conviction, intellect and authority. Reinterpreted for a new generation, these timeless forms get a contemporary, fashion-forward edge.
The details make the statement. From the iconic S&N mark on the curve of the frame to precision metal streak detailing across the temples, every element is designed to stand out. The finishing touch? S&N’s iconic navy blue and cherry-red tape accents, tucked into the folding
hinges. Together, these signature details give the range a distinctive identity, bringing the unmistakable S&N aesthetic to eyewear.
Spanning eyeglasses and sunglasses across wayfarers, aviators, round frames and bold square silhouettes, the collection explores rich colours, premium refined materials and statement-making shapes. Designed to move effortlessly from everyday dressing to occasion wear, these frames bring a new edge to festive outfits, wedding looks and everything in between.
Launching right in the middle of the festive season, the collection makes eyewear more than the finishing touch. Whether it’s a festive gathering, a wedding celebration or a night out, these are frames designed to complete the look.
“Eyewear has been a fascinating extension for us because it allows us to take our design philosophy beyond clothes. We've always been drawn to classic shapes, strong silhouettes and the idea of timelessness. With John Jacobs, we wanted to bring that sensibility into eyewear, exploring a certain softness in masculinity and the freedom for people to express themselves in their own way. For us, it's not just about how a frame looks, but the point of view of the person wearing it” say Shantnu and Nikhil.
Abhimanyu Mishra, AVP, John Jacobs, said, “At John Jacobs, we’re constantly exploring new ways to push eyewear design forward. With S&N by Shant nu Nikhil, we’re bringing Italian design and Indian couture together in a bold new way. What sets this collaboration apart is the interplay of classic silhouettes, considered materials and signature details, from the S&N motifs to the navy and cherry-red accents. Together, we’ve brought two distinct design perspectives into eyewear, with a shared focus on craftsmanship and a strong design identity.”
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