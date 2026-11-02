The FDI Group Unveils FireCORE to Connect Critical Asset Information Across a Building’s Lifecycle
(MENAFN- The PR Company) Developed in the UAE and available in English and Arabic, the Middle East’s first fire-specific asset management platform is designed to support building owners and operators.
The FDI Group has introduced FireCORE, the Middle East’s first fire-specific asset management system, combining active and passive fire and life safety information, compliance records and documentation in one intelligent platform.
Created in the UAE by industry specialists, FireCORE draws on The FDI Group’s UK experience and software, with the platform developed specifically for Middle East requirements. Available in English and Arabic, it provides a single comprehensive fire safety record for building owners, landlords, facilities managers and insurers. Benefits include greater visibility, traceability and cost control throughout a building’s lifecycle.
Currently in its pre-launch phase, clients can register their interest and work with the team to assess their needs and gather the information required to populate the platform before it goes live in January 2027.
Designed to support comprehensive, everyday compliance, the platform lets users record on-site inspections and repairs with photographs and supporting information. This creates an accurate golden thread of information, from the laboratory to the last inspection, so the evidence chain never breaks.
Dubai’s Law No. (3) of 2026 concerning building quality and safety adds urgency to the need for clear, accessible building records. Owners must now show, through an independent Technical Report, that their building is safe and fix any issues it finds. FireCORE supports this process with a live record and enables stakeholders to schedule work, forecast spend and prove the result.
Elliott Brown, Founder and Managing Director of The FDI Group, commented: “Fire safety depends on having a clear understanding of a building’s assets, their condition and the work carried out to maintain them. That information must remain accessible and reliable throughout the life of the building, even as the people responsible for it change.
“You can’t plan what you can’t see. Without a single record, fire safety costs more than it should in money, time and risk. We developed FireCORE drawing on our UK experience to bring scattered records together, help teams keep them current and give owners and operators the information they need to plan maintenance, manage costs and support everyday compliance.”
In recognition of its potential to improve fire safety information management, FireCORE has been shortlisted for Best Fire Safety Solution at the Intersec Awards 2027 in Dubai. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements, pioneering technologies, and exceptional leaders across the global security, safety, and fire protection industries.
Clients can register their interest at firecoreintlahead of the platform’s planned January 2027 launch.
The FDI Group has introduced FireCORE, the Middle East’s first fire-specific asset management system, combining active and passive fire and life safety information, compliance records and documentation in one intelligent platform.
Created in the UAE by industry specialists, FireCORE draws on The FDI Group’s UK experience and software, with the platform developed specifically for Middle East requirements. Available in English and Arabic, it provides a single comprehensive fire safety record for building owners, landlords, facilities managers and insurers. Benefits include greater visibility, traceability and cost control throughout a building’s lifecycle.
Currently in its pre-launch phase, clients can register their interest and work with the team to assess their needs and gather the information required to populate the platform before it goes live in January 2027.
Designed to support comprehensive, everyday compliance, the platform lets users record on-site inspections and repairs with photographs and supporting information. This creates an accurate golden thread of information, from the laboratory to the last inspection, so the evidence chain never breaks.
Dubai’s Law No. (3) of 2026 concerning building quality and safety adds urgency to the need for clear, accessible building records. Owners must now show, through an independent Technical Report, that their building is safe and fix any issues it finds. FireCORE supports this process with a live record and enables stakeholders to schedule work, forecast spend and prove the result.
Elliott Brown, Founder and Managing Director of The FDI Group, commented: “Fire safety depends on having a clear understanding of a building’s assets, their condition and the work carried out to maintain them. That information must remain accessible and reliable throughout the life of the building, even as the people responsible for it change.
“You can’t plan what you can’t see. Without a single record, fire safety costs more than it should in money, time and risk. We developed FireCORE drawing on our UK experience to bring scattered records together, help teams keep them current and give owners and operators the information they need to plan maintenance, manage costs and support everyday compliance.”
In recognition of its potential to improve fire safety information management, FireCORE has been shortlisted for Best Fire Safety Solution at the Intersec Awards 2027 in Dubai. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements, pioneering technologies, and exceptional leaders across the global security, safety, and fire protection industries.
Clients can register their interest at firecoreintlahead of the platform’s planned January 2027 launch.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment