Mac and Linux Users Can Now Run Softaken Email Migration and Recovery Tools

(MENAFN- Softaken Software) NEW DELHI — November 2, 2026 — Softaken Software has updated its email migration and recovery tools so they now run on Mac and Linux as well as Windows. Users on Apple and Linux computers can convert, back up and recover mailbox data without borrowing a Windows machine.



A Mac user with an old Outlook PST file, or a Linux user with a damaged MBOX archive, has had limited options in the past. That often meant finding a second computer just to open the file. The update changes this by letting the same tools run on the system the person already uses.



“Email data lives on every kind of computer now,” said a Product Manager at Softaken Software. “Users should not have to change machines to move or recover their own mailboxes.”



The tools process data offline on the local computer, so mailbox content is not uploaded anywhere during conversion. File content and formatting are kept as they are in the source file. The range covers formats such as PST, OST, MBOX, EML and MSG, along with recovery of corrupted email and database files.



Softaken lists more than 150 solutions used by customers in over 100 countries. A free demo is available on the Softaken website, and the support team can answer questions about installing the software on each system.



About Softaken Software

Softaken Software develops tools for mailbox conversion, data recovery, backup and file management. The company has been active for more than ten years and offers over 150 solutions for individuals, businesses and IT departments.

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