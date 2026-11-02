Signature Global Awards INR 496 Crore Construction Contract for ‘Tonino Lamborghini Residenc’s’
(MENAFN- sloughpr) New Delhi, October 30, 2026: Signature Global, one of ’ndia’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has awarded a construction contract worth about Rs 496 crore to B.L. Kashyap & Sons Limited (BLK) for its premium branded residential pr‘ject, ‘Tonino Lamborghini R’sidences’, located in Sector 71 on Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram.
BLK will build the main structure of the project, including civil and structural work up to plaster level and part of the MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) work. This covers four residential towers with 3 basements and 41 floors each, and one residential tower with 3 basements, Ground and 39 floors.
The commercial and ancillary buildings and other related work are also part of the contract. It also includes the commercial and ancillary buildings, along with other associated works. The project is expected to be executed over a ti–eline of 5–6 years.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Lalit Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "The award of this contract to B.L. Kashyap & Sons marks an important step in bringing Tonino Lamborghini Residences from vision to reality. As India's first Tonino Lamborghini branded residences, the project demands a standard of execution that matches its design ambition, and BLK's experience and engineering capability make them the right partner for it. Our focus now is on building well, maintaining quality at every stage, and delivering homes that live up to the standards the Tonino Lamborghini nam” represents.”
Spread acros‘ 12.40 acres, ‘Tonino Lambo’ghini Residences’ comprises 812 premium residences in five towers, planned in a low-density, 4-to-a-core configuration for privacy and quietude. It marks the Tonino Lamborghini brand's debut in India's residential real estate market and brings the brand's Italian design heritage and Total Living philosophy into the home. Phase 1 of the project has sold out completely, and Phase 2 has also been launched recently.
The project is part of SG SPR Estate, an integrated destination being developed by Signature Global in Sector 71, Gurugram and anchored by a 25-acre Commercial Business District being developed with RMZ Corporation, with seamless connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Golf Course Road and IGI Airport.
Guided by Tonino Lamborghini Total Living Creative Director Ms. Angela Krieger, the design team includes Handel Architects of New York as principal architect, Bose Brothers Architects as executive architect, and interiors by Carlos Rossi. Conceived as a ‘Vertical Villa’e’ with a continuous gr‘en ‘Social ’ibbon’ and a members-only clubhouse, the project carries an IGBC Platinum rating, the highest benchmark for green buildings in India.
With its construction partner now in‘place, ‘Tonino Lamborghini ’esidences’ is on course to become one’of Gurugram’s most distinguished addresses, combining Italian design heritage with Si’nature Global’s commitment to quality and delivery.
BLK will build the main structure of the project, including civil and structural work up to plaster level and part of the MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) work. This covers four residential towers with 3 basements and 41 floors each, and one residential tower with 3 basements, Ground and 39 floors.
The commercial and ancillary buildings and other related work are also part of the contract. It also includes the commercial and ancillary buildings, along with other associated works. The project is expected to be executed over a ti–eline of 5–6 years.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Lalit Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "The award of this contract to B.L. Kashyap & Sons marks an important step in bringing Tonino Lamborghini Residences from vision to reality. As India's first Tonino Lamborghini branded residences, the project demands a standard of execution that matches its design ambition, and BLK's experience and engineering capability make them the right partner for it. Our focus now is on building well, maintaining quality at every stage, and delivering homes that live up to the standards the Tonino Lamborghini nam” represents.”
Spread acros‘ 12.40 acres, ‘Tonino Lambo’ghini Residences’ comprises 812 premium residences in five towers, planned in a low-density, 4-to-a-core configuration for privacy and quietude. It marks the Tonino Lamborghini brand's debut in India's residential real estate market and brings the brand's Italian design heritage and Total Living philosophy into the home. Phase 1 of the project has sold out completely, and Phase 2 has also been launched recently.
The project is part of SG SPR Estate, an integrated destination being developed by Signature Global in Sector 71, Gurugram and anchored by a 25-acre Commercial Business District being developed with RMZ Corporation, with seamless connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Golf Course Road and IGI Airport.
Guided by Tonino Lamborghini Total Living Creative Director Ms. Angela Krieger, the design team includes Handel Architects of New York as principal architect, Bose Brothers Architects as executive architect, and interiors by Carlos Rossi. Conceived as a ‘Vertical Villa’e’ with a continuous gr‘en ‘Social ’ibbon’ and a members-only clubhouse, the project carries an IGBC Platinum rating, the highest benchmark for green buildings in India.
With its construction partner now in‘place, ‘Tonino Lamborghini ’esidences’ is on course to become one’of Gurugram’s most distinguished addresses, combining Italian design heritage with Si’nature Global’s commitment to quality and delivery.
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