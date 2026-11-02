Turkmenistan Pushes For Stronger Business Ties Between Central Asia, EU

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has called for stronger direct business ties between Central Asian and European Union companies to advance mutually beneficial projects, according to a publication by the country's embassy in Belgium following the first Central Asia-EU Strategic Institutes Forum in Brussels.

The forum took place at the headquarters of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

"The importance of expanding cooperation between entrepreneurs from Central Asia and the European Union was also noted," the publication stated.

In this context, the publication also highlighted Turkmenistan's initiative to hold the Central Asia-EU Economic Forum in 2027, aimed at promoting direct business contacts and advancing mutually beneficial projects.

For reference, the European Union is one of Central Asia's key economic partners, accounting for 21.3% of the region's combined foreign trade in 2025. The EU is also the region's main export destination, receiving almost one-third of Central Asian exports. Trade between the two sides is largely based on Central Asian supplies of crude oil, natural gas, metals and cotton fiber, while EU exports mainly consist of machinery, transport equipment and other manufactured goods.

The EU is also the largest foreign investor in Central Asia, accounting for more than 40% of foreign direct investment in the region over the past decade, with investments exceeding €100 billion. The European Union's investment priorities include transport, critical raw materials, water and energy resources, climate-related projects and digital connectivity.