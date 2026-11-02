Azerbaijani Central Bank Receives Global Certificate For Handling Consumer Complaints
According to the report, the Central Bank has been consistently working to protect the rights of consumers and investors in financial markets, align existing consumer complaint management processes with international standards, and implement best practices.
"As part of these efforts, the Central Bank's existing complaint management system was evaluated for compliance with the requirements of the ISO 10002:2018 standard, Quality management – Customer satisfaction – Guidelines for complaints handling in organizations.
"Following an assessment conducted by the certification body TÜV Austria Azerbaijan, the Central Bank was awarded the ISO 10002:2018 management system certificate for the investigation and management of consumer complaints," the report noted.
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