Avicanna To Report Q3 2026 Results And Host Call On Nov. 12

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“ Avicanna” or the“ Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQB: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces November 12, 2026, as the date for reporting Q3 2026 financial results and that management will host a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to present the results, provide a corporate update.

Aras Azadian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Hilborn, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, will present the quarterly results and discuss the Company's strategic outlook, including the recent launch of QUIXTM rapid-onset portfolio, MyMedi.ca Integrated Healthcare Program and other priorities heading into 2027. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to register using the link below.

Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of proprietary and evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has established scientific and medical affairs platforms that support its four commercial-stage business pillars and have resulted in the commercialization of more than fifty finished products.



Medical Cannabis Formulary (RHO PhytoTM): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products, including oral, sublingual, topical and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. The portfolio has recently expanded with the launch of QUIXTM Rapid Onset, a proprietary nano-emulsion technology-based sub-brand featuring a range of fast-onset products, including capsules and soft chews, designed to provide rapid onset of action and enhanced bioavailability. RHO Phyto is an established brand in Canada, currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets.

Medical Cannabis Care Platform (MyMedi.ca): MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim of better serving medical cannabis patients' needs and enhancing the patient journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain and various neurological disorders. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (Aureus Santa MartaTM): The Company's majority-owned subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS (“SMGH”), is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing various forms of high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company's international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical and pharmaceutical products. SMGH also forms part of the Company's supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis and pharmaceutical products globally.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“likely”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“plan”,“forecast”,“project”,“estimate”,“outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected timing of the release of the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026; the timing, format and content of the related conference call and webcast; the Company's future business operations; the opinions or beliefs of management; and future business goals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2026, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.