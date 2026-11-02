Cytokinetics Announces Three Upcoming Presentations At The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society (HCMS) Scientific Sessions Held In Collaboration With The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three upcoming presentations, including two Late Breaking Oral Abstract presentations and one poster presentation, at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions, held in collaboration with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, taking place in Chicago, IL, November 6, 2026.

Late-Breaking Oral Abstracts

Title: Effect of Aficamten on Cardiac Structure and Function in Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: The ACACIA-HCM CMR Study

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Session Title: Session 4 - Late Breaking Oral Abstracts

Session Time: 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM CT

Presentation Time: 2:30 PM – 2:40 PM CT

Location: Room S406a



Title: Effect of Aficamten on Patient-Reported Health Status in Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Michael E. Nassif, M.D., Cardiologist, Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Session Title: Session 4 – Late Breaking Oral Abstracts

Session Time: 2:15 PM - 3:15 PM CT

Presentation Time: 2:45 PM -2:55 PM CT

Location: Room S406A

Poster Presentation

Title: Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction in Long-Term Aficamten Therapy for Obstructive HCM: A FOREST-HCM Analysis

Presenter: Daniele Massera, M.D., Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Program, NYU Langone Health, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Date: November 6, 2026

Session Title: Poster Reception

Session Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM CT

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM CT

Location: Room S406B

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics' MYQORZO® (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., China, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Following positive topline results in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), the company plans to submit a Supplemental New Drug Application in Q4 2026. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our ability to obtain regulatory approval for aficamten in nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in any jurisdiction by any particular date, if ever, the number of patients comprising the eligible treatment population for aficamten, or market acceptance of aficamten for the treatment of nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

MYQORZO® is a registered trademark of Cytokinetics in the U.S., the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757