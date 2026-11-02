Rezolute To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Event: Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: November 9-11, 2026
Fireside Date/Time: Monday, November 9th at 9:00am ET
Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: November 16-19, 2026
Fireside Date/Time: Thursday, November 19th at 1:00pm GMT
Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Guggenheim and Jefferies representatives.
About Rezolute, Inc.Rezolute is a late-stage ultra-rare, metabolic disease company focused on treating refractory hypoglycemia caused by any form of hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company's antibody therapy, ersodetug, has been studied in clinical trials and used in real-world cases for the treatment of refractory hypoglycemia due to a variety of causes of HI. For more information, visit
Contacts:
Christen Baglaneas
Rezolute, Inc.
1411 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10018
...
508-272-6717
Carrie McKim
Rezolute, Inc.
1411 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10018
...
336-608-9706
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