Quantum X Labs Announces Cyber Quantum Encryption Breakthrough In Demonstration With IBM Quantum Processor, Heron R2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In its first run on a real quantum processor, Quantum X Labs' Qatacomb scheme successfully recovered an encrypted image using a 156-qubit machine, while an adversary without the key gained no usable information in the demonstration, illustrating a privacy guarantee designed to hold regardless of an adversary's computing power

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs” or the“Company”), a quantum technology company developing quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum error correction and quantum applications technologies, today reported the first demonstration of its Qatacomb quantum encryption scheme on commercial quantum hardware.

In a run on an IBM Quantum Heron r2 processor, programmed through IBM's open-source Qiskit framework, the intended recipient reconstructed an encrypted image by reading through the machine's own noise, while an adversary who did not hold the key gained no usable information about the message.

The Company believes the significance lies in the kind of guarantee the scheme is designed to provide. Most encryption in use today rests on mathematical problems that are hard to solve with current computers, and a sufficiently capable quantum computer is widely expected to be able to break much of it. Qatacomb is instead designed so that its privacy follows from the structure of quantum states themselves: it is intended to be information-theoretic, meaning its security is not designed to depend on any assumption about how much computing power an adversary can bring to bear, now or in the future.

The demonstration moves Qatacomb from theory to testing on a real device. The intended recipient, holding the key, recovered the correct content for better than nine of every ten image elements and reconstructed the full image without error - despite the processor's real noise. The adversary's best possible measurement, evaluated exactly, returned no usable advantage.

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the intended security and privacy characteristics of Qatacomb, including its intended information-theoretic security and its design not to depend on assumptions regarding an adversary's computing power; the potential significance, capabilities, benefits and applications of Qatacomb and the Company's quantum encryption technologies; and the Company's continued development, testing and commercialization of Qatacomb and its other quantum technologies. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

IBM, IBM Quantum, Heron and Qiskit are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with, or endorsement by, International Business Machines Corporation.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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