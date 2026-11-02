Changes In The Management Board Of Baltic Horizon Capital AS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby informs of changes in the management board.

This follows the announcement of 15 October 2026, where Baltic Horizon Capital AS proposed Ülari Niinemägi for appointment to the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

On 30 October 2026, the Supervisory Board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS elected Ülari Niinemägi as a new member of the management board starting 1 November 2026 for a period of four years.

Ülari Niinemägi strengthens the Fund's asset management team, working alongside Edvinas Karbauskas, the Fund Manager, in managing Baltic Horizon Fund's portfolio. Starting from 1 November 2026, the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS consists of Edvinas Karbauskas (the Chairman of the Board), Gerda Bliuvienė and Ülari Niinemägi.

Ülari Niinemägi has more than twenty years of experience in commercial real estate asset and property management in the Baltics. Since December 2025, he has been responsible for the day-to-day management of Baltic Horizon Fund's Estonian properties. Before that, from November 2022 to December 2025, he managed US Real Estate's cash-flow portfolio in Tallinn. From 2007 to 2019, he worked at BPT Real Estate, where he was the chief executive officer of the Estonian unit from 2016, having previously led the group's development activities in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Ülari holds a diploma in real estate management from Tallinn University of Technology.

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,

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