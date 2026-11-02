Hibob And HR Chief Invite Senior HR Leaders To Exclusive Private Executive Dinners In London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– HiBob, in partnership with HR Chief, is inviting senior HR leaders to join an exclusive series of private executive dinners taking place in London onand

Designed to bring together a select group of senior HR professionals, these intimate evenings will offer an opportunity to step away from the demands of the working day, enjoy exceptional food and drinks, and connect with fellow leaders facing similar challenges across the people and HR landscape.

Rather than a formal conference or structured roundtable, the dinners are centred on relaxed, free-flowing conversation, creating space for honest discussions, the sharing of experiences and the exchange of ideas in an informal and welcoming environment.







An opportunity to connect with fellow HR leaders

The role of HR continues to evolve, with people leaders navigating everything from AI and technological transformation to talent, culture, employee experience and the changing expectations of the workforce.

These dinners provide an opportunity for senior HR professionals to come together, discuss the issues that matter most to them and gain fresh perspectives from their peers. With no rigid agenda or formal presentations, the evenings will allow conversations to develop naturally, encouraging genuine connections and meaningful discussion.

Bringing the HR community together

Each dinner will welcome a carefully selected group of UK-based senior HR leaders and decision-makers from medium-sized and enterprise organisations across a range of industries.

Hosted by senior representatives from HiBob, alongside HR Chief, the evenings will provide a relaxed setting to build new relationships, reconnect with industry peers and share perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of HR.

Both events will operate under Chatham House Rules, encouraging an open and trusted environment where attendees can speak freely and share experiences.

Dinner details



24 November 2026: Los Mochis London City, 9th Floor, 100 Liverpool Street, London EC2M 2AT. 1 December 2026: Fogo de Chão, Ground Floor, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 1GT.

Arrival and welcome drinks will begin at 18:00, with dinner commencing at 18:45.

Places are limited to maintain the intimate nature of each gathering. Senior HR leaders interested in attending are invited to register their interest by contacting ....

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and international events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit .

About HR Chief Magazine

HR Chief is a digital-first media platform dedicated to the people and HR profession, connecting senior HR leaders and the wider C-suite with the insights, perspectives and conversations shaping the future of work. Through its digital magazine, website, newsletters, video interviews, podcasts, webinars and exclusive events, HR Chief provides a platform for industry leaders to share ideas, explore challenges and showcase innovation across the global HR landscape.

Media Contact:

Maria Page

Private Events Marketing Manager

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