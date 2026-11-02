Life Stage and Income Shape Travel Choices More Than Age Alone: New SixthFactor UAE Travel Trends Report 2026

(MENAFN- SixthFactor) Dubai, UAE, 02-11-2026: Insights consultancy SixthFactor has published UAE Travel Trends 2026, a study of 1,046 UAE residents fielded in June 2026 on travel attitudes, destination preferences, budgets, and booking behaviour. The study finds age alone captures only part of how UAE residents travel. Marital status, household size, income, and employment each reveal sharper differences across the market.

Key Findings:

Booking behaviour: 42% of UAE residents lean towards a travel agent over online platforms, versus 28% online. Agent preference rises steadily with household size, from 37% among residents with no dependents to 54% among those with five or more dependents. Within income groups, agent preference reaches 51% among residents earning AED 50,000 or more a month. Self-employed residents show the highest agent preference of any employment group, at 46%.

Destination preference: 39% of UAE residents prefer domestic short breaks over international, 30% prefer international. That reverses among residents earning AED 50,000 or more, the only income group where international preference exceeds domestic preference, at 47% versus 32%. Marital status splits the picture further: among 25-to-34-year-olds, married residents lean domestic (42% versus 23%), while single residents in the same age bracket lean international instead (38% versus 35%).

Household size adds a further layer and does not follow a linear pattern. Residents with no dependents lean international (37% versus 33% domestic). Preference flips to domestic among those with one to two dependents (38% versus 22%) and peaks among households with three to four dependents (44% versus 28%). Among households with five or more dependents, the pattern reverses again, with international preference climbing back to 45%, against 41% domestic.

Appetite for travel remains high across the board. 79% of UAE residents are interested in new or emerging destinations, especially among postgraduate and professionally qualified residents with 90% of them reporting the same, the highest of any education group. 69% value unique local experiences over luxury facilities, peaking among residents earning AED 10,000-19,999 and AED 30,000-39,999 (74% and 73%), though lowest among the top income bracket (66%).

Travel Budgets: 70% of UAE residents report rising annual travel budgets, highest among married residents without children (76%) and self-employed residents (75%).

74% of UAE residents say environmental impact factors into where they travel.

Himanshu Vashishtha, Founder and Global CEO of SixthFactor, said ”This data makes a strong case for why age alone can be an incomplete lens for understanding travel behaviour. When you layer in marital status, household size and income, the picture sharpens considerably, you can see exactly who's booking through an agent, who's flying internationally, and whose travel budget is actually growing. The pattern that stands out most is how often people in the same age bracket make very different choices once you factor in life stage as an additional lens.“

The full UAE Travel Trends 2026 report is available on the SixthFactor website.

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