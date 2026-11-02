Lorraine Vicio, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Connects Adolescents And Families With Trusted Behavioral Health Care

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outreach Manager at Muir Wood Adolescent & Family Services Builds Community Partnerships Across the East Bay to Help Teens Access Mental Health and Dual-Diagnosis TreatmentWalnut Creek, California – Lorraine Vicio is a healthcare professional serving as Outreach Manager at Muir Wood Adolescent & Family Services, where she connects adolescents and families with behavioral health resources and residential treatment options. She partners with hospitals, therapists, psychiatrists, schools, and community organizations throughout the East Bay to help teens ages 12 to 17 access appropriate care for mental health and dual-diagnosis needs. Her specialties include adolescent behavioral and mental health care, support for dual diagnosis and co-occurring conditions, and healthcare outreach and community partnerships. Her role centers on building trusted relationships, coordinating referrals, and strengthening community partnerships that support families as they navigate complex healthcare decisions.Before joining Muir Wood, Lorraine spent six years at Pine Park Health, building a strong foundation in healthcare operations, growth strategy, and care coordination. As Growth Operations Manager, she led strategic initiatives, supported new market launches, improved operational processes, and helped expand healthcare access across California, Arizona, Las Vegas, and Reno. She also held roles in community success, onboarding, and care navigation, developing expertise in relationship management and workflow improvement. Those roles strengthened her ability to support both patients and healthcare partners. Lorraine earned her bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from San Francisco State University and began her career with a passion for helping others through healthcare and community-focused work.Lorraine attributes her success to a love of learning, a willingness to embrace challenges, and strong critical-thinking skills. As the oldest of nine children, she learned early the value of responsibility and leading by example, and her family continues to motivate her to be someone they can be proud of. Being a positive role model still matters deeply to her. She believes success is built through consistency: showing up every day, building strong relationships with families, and making a positive impact through dedication and service.The best career advice Lorraine has received is that people do business with those they know, like, and trust. In healthcare especially, she has found that relationships are not built by asking for something every time one reaches out, but by consistency, showing up, providing value, and being reliable. For young women entering the field, she emphasizes that a career does not need to follow a straight line to be successful. She encourages them to invest in relationships, build their networks before they need them, stay curious, and keep asking questions as they grow personally and professionally. She also believes in growing continually to challenge and improve herself as a person and a professional.One of the biggest challenges Lorraine sees is helping families navigate a very complex mental health system, where insurance plays a major role. Her goal is to guide families through that process so they feel they have someone they can trust, while building awareness of Muir Wood as a reliable resource. She sees her role as making that complexity more manageable, so families can focus on getting their teens the help they need. At the same time, she sees real opportunity as mental health becomes a more open conversation and as families and schools increasingly recognize the importance of early intervention.Integrity, connection, growth, and compassion guide Lorraine's work and life. People can trust her to follow through; she keeps meaningful relationships at the center of her success, she continually looks for new ways to challenge herself, and she brings empathy to the vulnerable conversations she has with families. She is committed to supporting the families she works with through every stage of their journey.Through every referral and partnership, Lorraine helps families find their way to care during some of their most difficult moments. Lorraine Vicio demonstrates how trusted relationships and compassionate outreach can open doors to healing for young people and the families who love them.Learn More about Lorraine Vicio:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Lorraine Vicio, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Connects Adolescents And Families With Trusted Behavioral Health Care News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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