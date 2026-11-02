Police In J&K's Baramulla Traces Missing Girl Within 2 Hours, Cracks Major Theft Case Within 24 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) A missing girl was traced in J&K's Baramulla district within two hours, and a major theft case cracked within 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Demonstrating prompt response, effective coordination and strong police-public cooperation, J&K Police in Baramulla successfully traced a missing minor girl within just two hours of receiving information about her whereabouts, the Kashmir Zone police said in a statement.

PCR Baramulla on Monday received a police signal regarding a minor girl, reported missing from Uttar Pradesh's Barolia, with her last known location traced to Baramulla. Acting promptly on the information, PCR Baramulla immediately conveyed the alert to Police Station Chandoosa for necessary action. Taking swift cognisance, Police Station Chandoosa circulated the information among Beat Officers and launched coordinated efforts to trace the girl. With the assistance of the local Lambardar and Chowkidar, the missing minor girl was successfully traced from Murran Tangwari village and brought to the police station within two hours of receipt of the information.

During preliminary questioning, it emerged that the girl had travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Jammu and subsequently Srinagar after coming into contact with a boy through Snapchat while playing the online game 'Free Fire'.

Following necessary formalities, the minor girl was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Baramulla, through the Police Welfare Officer, accompanied by women police personnel, for her safety, care, and further necessary action.

Police Station Hassan Ganj in Uttar Pradesh, and PCR Baramulla were also informed. The prompt action by J&K Police reflects its alertness, efficient inter-district coordination and unwavering commitment towards the safety and protection of children, the statement said, adding that the police reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of every citizen, particularly children and vulnerable sections of society.

In another swift and professionally executed operation, Baramulla police have solved a theft case within 24 hours, recovering all eight stolen deep freezers, arresting four accused persons, and seizing the vehicle used in the commission of the offence.

A written complaint was lodged by Nazir Ahmad Kanroo, owner of Kanroo Enterprises, regarding the theft of deep freezers from his warehouse located at Gousia Colony, near Gulnar Park, Baramulla.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Police Station Baramulla, and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, police teams conducted technical analysis and identified several suspects for questioning.

During questioning, one of the suspects, identified as Adil Hassan Dar, resident of Zogiyar, Sheeri, disclosed his involvement in the offence along with his associates.

Further investigation revealed that a pickup vehicle bearing registration No. JK01AF-7379, driven by Arif Hussain Wani, was used to transport the stolen property.

The stolen deep freezers had subsequently been distributed among the accused and their associates. Acting swiftly on the leads developed during investigation, multiple police teams were constituted and dispatched to different locations.

Through coordinated efforts and systematic searches, police successfully recovered all eight stolen deep freezers - five from the possession of Showkat Ahmad Dar alias Sahil, two from the shop of Asif Amin Tantary, and one from the residence of Wani.

The vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized, and all four accused persons have been arrested in accordance with due legal procedure.

The successful detection of the case within 24 hours, recovery of the entire stolen property and seizure of the vehicle reflect the swift response, professional investigation, effective technical analysis and coordinated efforts of J&K Police, the zonal police said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete chain of the offence and ascertain the possible involvement of any other persons. Police reiterate their commitment to protecting the life and property of citizens and ensuring prompt action against criminal activities, the statement said.

IANS