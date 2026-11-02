TRAI Revamps Telecom Complaint Redressal System With Enhanced Customer Support, Stricter Oversight

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday issued the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, strengthening the consumer grievance redressal framework through round-the-clock complaint support, improved accessibility for Persons with Disabilities, faster filing and disposal of complaints and appeals.

It also enhanced digital access, stronger oversight mechanisms and financial disincentives for non-compliance to strengthen consumer grievance redressal.

The amended regulations shall apply to Internet Service Providers having over 10,000 subscribers as on the last day of the preceding financial year, according to the official statement.

The existing alternative criterion based on annual financial turnover exceeding 5 crore has been dispensed with thus simplifying the applicability clause.

Consumers will now be able to register complaints and appeals, raise service requests, and make service-related queries through the service provider's mobile application, in addition to the existing channels of the Complaint Centre, website and web portal.

Consumer support through Complaint Centres will be available round the clock on all days of the week, instead of the existing 16-hour arrangement.

Such support may be provided through human representatives, automated systems, Al agents, other customer-centric technological solutions, or a combination thereof.

Technology-based solutions shall function with appropriate human oversight and it will ensure ease and convenience to consumers and gives flexibility to service providers in manning the complaint centres.

“Every service provider shall equip dedicated desks or helplines in their Complaint Centre or Consumer support centres, with personnel or assistive technology capable of receiving calls from persons with disabilities (PwDs),” the statement said.

Service providers will ensure that their mobile app, website and portal have accessibility features in accordance with the applicable guidelines or standards on accessibility for Persons with Disabilities issued by the Central government.

-IANS

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