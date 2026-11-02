Bihar Assembly Secretariat Issues Notice To Anant Singh Over Anti-Party Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) The Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued a notice to Mokama MLA Anant Singh, asking him to submit his response within seven days over allegations of anti-party activities.

The notice was issued by Assembly Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh on the instructions of Speaker Prem Kumar and was received by Anant Singh on Monday.

The proceedings were initiated following a complaint by the Janata Dal (United), which has sought the termination of Anant Singh's legislative membership, alleging that he engaged in activities against the party.

JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha had submitted a formal petition to Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, seeking action against the Mokama MLA.

The party also submitted supporting documents, including newspaper clippings, CDs and other evidence, to substantiate its allegations.

After examining the complaint and the documents submitted by the JD(U), the Speaker directed the Assembly Secretariat to initiate the formal proceedings.

Accordingly, the notice was issued, giving Anant Singh seven days to present his defence.

No decision has been taken so far regarding the termination of his Assembly membership.

Further proceedings will depend on his response and the Speaker's consideration of the matter.

The controversy stems from the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections, during which Anant Singh openly opposed JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' constituency and campaigned in support of Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar.

Neeraj Kumar was the official NDA candidate and the JD(U)'s chief spokesperson.

Following Anant Singh's public opposition to the party's candidate, the JD(U) expelled both him and his wife, former MLA Neelam Singh, for six years.

The party had earlier assigned Union Minister and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh the responsibility of resolving the differences between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha had also indicated that Lalan Singh would intervene to settle the dispute.

However, the differences between the two leaders remained unresolved during the election campaign.

Lalan Singh's remarks reportedly added to the friction, further complicating efforts to broker a reconciliation.

After Neeraj Kumar won the Patna Graduates' constituency despite Anant Singh's opposition, he declined to accept congratulations and blessings from Lalan Singh.

Neeraj also made a pointed remark, saying that he would repay the political debt with interest.

However, his stance appeared to change just two days later, when he began publicly praising Lalan Singh, adding another twist to the political developments within the JD(U).