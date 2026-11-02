Cyclone Murasu: How Will The Storm Impact Bengal Weather And Winter? Read On

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is keeping a close watch on Cyclone Murasu. The weather office predicts rain across various districts right at the start of November. This wet spell will not last long though

West Bengal is tracking Cyclone Murasu closely. The weather office expects rain in several districts early this November, but the wet spell will not last long. South Bengal districts will experience light rain or thunderstorms between November 2 and November 3. A few North Bengal districts might also face a similar weather situation.

The Alipore weather office predicts mostly dry weather across most districts from November 4. We will not see continuous rain for now. Almost all South Bengal districts will get light rain or thunderstorms in one or two places from the afternoon of November 2 until the morning of November 3.

Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly will see light rain and thunderstorms. North and South 24 Parganas expect scattered rain. East and West Medinipur might get light rain in a couple of spots. Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura also have rain chances. East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia will see scattered rain on November 2. Dry weather returns from November 3. Gangetic West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, face no heavy rain threat right now.

North Bengal Weather



North Bengal will also see scattered rain because of the cyclone.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong expect light rain or thunderstorms in one or two places on November 2 and 3.

Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar have light rain chances on November 2. North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda might get light rain in a few spots on November 2.

Kolkata and its nearby areas will experience cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The weather office issued a yellow alert for lightning in Hooghly, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and parts of Kolkata from 2:45 PM for the next 2-3 hours. This warning stays active until 5:45 PM. You should stay careful while stepping out in the evening.

Cyclone Murasu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The cyclone stood at 14.1 degrees north latitude and 81.4 degrees east longitude at 8:30 AM on November 2. It was located about 160 kilometres east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The weather office says the storm will move northwest and make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur between 11:30 PM on November 2 and 4:00 AM on November 3. Wind speeds can hit 100-110 kmph when it crosses land south of Ongole. Gusts might even reach 120 kmph.

Cyclone Murasu will likely make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast. West Bengal does not face any direct cyclone threat. The storm has only changed the weather and brought scattered rain to areas near the Bay of Bengal.

The Alipore weather office expects dry weather across most North and South Bengal districts from November 4 to November 8. Temperatures will also change soon. Night temperatures will stay the same for the next two days. The minimum temperature will then drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the following three days. A slight winter chill will increase at night after the rain stops. We do not expect a biting cold wave just yet.