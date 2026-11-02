Did You Spot Suhana Khan In Shah Rukh Khan's King Song Tu Mil Jaaye? Fans Notice Blink-And-Miss Glimpse

The first song from King is Tu Mil Jaaye and it is all about the relationship between Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. But there are a few short glimpses in the trailer that hint the film may have a darker narrative to convey. One still has attracted our eye in particular – a girl standing outside a hut on fire. She seems to be Suhana Khan. The film marks the actor's theatrical debut, and if the figure is actually Suhana, then the brief appearance might give a hint about her part.

The song,“Tu Mil Jaaye”, was released on November 2, which happens to be Shah Rukh's 61st birthday. The video has a lot of him with Deepika and they are shown in romantic situations. But then the mood changes in the midst of the song.

Shah Rukh seems to be dressed for a Christian wedding in what looks like a bridal outfit, as he seemingly comes under attack. It's a short little moment but it's different from the romantic sections that make up most of the music.

Did you spot Suhana Khan in the song?

In one of the fast pictures, a girl is seen outside a cabin which is on fire. It's a quick look so hard to say but looks like Suhana Khan. The performer, who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix feature The Archies, will make her first big-screen appearance with King.

Suhana's presence in the film has been a topic of attention, especially as she will be seen sharing screen space with her father, Shah Rukh, for the first time in a theatrical release.

Who is Deepika Padukone's character in King?

Deepika is said to portray Suhana's mother in King and her role dies early on, reports say. Shah Rukh's character is then said to embark on a revenge spree after her death. The song's transition from amorous parts to the scene where he seems to be attacked may fitthe purported scenario.

What more do we know about King?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma, among others. The film is set to be released in cinemas globally on 24th December 2026.

Tu Mil Jaaye is the film's opening song and is performed by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran, and Madhubanti Bagchi.