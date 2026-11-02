India Powerhouse Of World Hockey: Dutch Legend Bovelander

MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 2 (IANS) Dutch hockey legend and 1996 Atlanta Olympics and 1990 World Cup Gold Medalist Floris Jan Bovelander on Monday expressed delight at being invited by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to witness the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2026, recalling the Chief Minister's visit to the Netherlands in April and his deep passion for hockey.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament currently underway at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Bovelander said,“I was both astonished and honoured that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remembered me and personally invited me to be part of the prestigious tournament. The invitation reflected the Chief Minister's immense love for hockey and that I made it a point to travel to Jalandhar.”

The legendary drag flicker, who represented the Netherlands in 241 international matches and scored 215 goals during his illustrious international career from October 1985 to August 1996, described India as a powerhouse of world hockey.

Highlighting the contribution of Asian countries, particularly India and Pakistan, to the Olympic movement, Bovelander underscored their importance in popularising the movement across the world.

Recalling his association with Indian hockey, the Dutch legend, popularly known as Flop, Floppie and Boem Boem Bovelander, said India had rendered yeoman's service in taking hockey to greater heights at the international level.

He added that most of his memories of Indian hockey were associated with players from Punjab, particularly Sikh players, asserting that Indian hockey could simply not be imagined without Punjab.

During his visit, Bovelander also participated in a joint training session with 37 coaches from Punjab and budding hockey trainees of the Surjit Hockey Academy, being run under the aegis of the Punjab government.

He was accompanied by the Sports Department's official, renowned hockey star and Olympic medalist Gurjant Singh, Dronacharya Awardee Jiwanjot Singh Teja and coach Avtar Singh.

To encourage the next generation of hockey players, Bovelander actively participated in a drag-flick training session with the young trainees and shared valuable technical tips, drawing upon his vast international experience.

The Sports Department also felicitated the legendary hockey ambassador in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the sport.

Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection extended to him, Bovelander expressed his commitment to attending the Mohali leg of the tournament as well, scheduled for November 4 and 5 at Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Hockey Stadium in Mohali.