Man In Saudi Arabia Fined SAR3,800 For Smuggling 380 Litres Of Zamzam Water In Car Boot

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Saudi customs committee has fined a man SR3,800 after finding him guilty of attempting to smuggle 380 litres of Zamzam water out of the Kingdom, with the water concealed in his vehicle's boot.

The man was apprehended at the King Fahd Causeway customs checkpoint in the Eastern Province, where an inspection revealed the undeclared water hidden inside the vehicle's trunk, according to a ruling by the Second Preliminary Customs Committee in Riyadh.

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The committee found that the water was among items restricted from export under Saudi regulations and that failing to declare it constituted customs smuggling.

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It ordered the man to pay a fine of SR3,800, equivalent to the value of the seized water, and ruled that the goods be confiscated.

The public prosecution had sought a prison sentence in addition to a fine and the confiscation of the seized goods. However, the committee rejected the request for imprisonment, noting that the defendant had no previous criminal convictions and that the penalties imposed were sufficient.

The ruling was issued under Articles 142, 144 and 145 of the Unified Customs Law of the Gulf Cooperation Council States, which define customs smuggling and outline the penalties for related offences.

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