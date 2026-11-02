Ghana Commemorates The 81St United Nations Day With A Flag-Raising Ceremony

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Office in Ghana, on Tuesday, 27th October 2026, commemorated the 81st Anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Day with a Flag-Raising Ceremony held under the theme,“UN at 81: Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation – A United Nations That Delivers for All”.

Delivering the keynote address, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson (MP), Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Ghana's enduring commitment to multilateralism and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the UN. He recalled that Ghana's engagement with the UN was shaped by the vision of its founding President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who recognised that the country's progress was inextricably linked to the freedom, development and well-being of other nations. He further emphasised that restoring confidence in the UN required tangible results, consistent respect for international law and comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to ensure permanent African representation.

Hon. Gyakye Quayson underscored Ghana's longstanding contributions to international peace and security, dating back to its first peacekeeping deployment to the Congo in 1960. He paid tribute to Ghanaian peacekeepers who have served in various missions and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of global peace and security.

He also emphasised the need for strengthened international cooperation to address emerging security threats, including violent extremism and maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea. On development, he acknowledged the UN Country Team's support for Ghana's national priorities, citing initiatives such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, and the One Million Coders Programme, as examples of this collaboration.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to collaborating with the African Union, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and other international partners to advance the reparatory justice agenda, particularly following the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 on the transatlantic slave trade and the racialized chattel enslavement of Africans.

Speaking on behalf of the UN Secretary-General, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr. Zia Choudhury, called for renewed efforts to restore public confidence in the Organization by making its work more visible, accessible and responsive to people's everyday needs. He emphasised the need to bridge the gap between the UN's international mandate and public understanding by demonstrating tangible results in the areas of peace, human rights and sustainable development. He also commended Ghana's leadership in multilateralism, citing its hosting of the opening for signature of the United Nations Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents, known as the“Accra Convention”, on 26th October 2026, as an example of the country's contribution to strengthening international cooperation.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the Ghana United Nations Students Association (GUNSA), Ms. Paula Elinam Adzo stressed that the effectiveness of the UN should be assessed by its tangible impact on people's lives, particularly in promoting access to education, healthcare, food security and opportunities for young people. She urged the youth to actively contribute to peacebuilding, challenge injustice and advance sustainable development in their communities, drawing inspiration from the legacy of former UN Secretary-General, Mr. Kofi Annan.

The ceremony brought together government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of the United Nations, security personnel and students to mark the founding of the UN and reaffirm Ghana's commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation. As part of the celebrations, a Model UN session was also organized, providing students with an opportunity to simulate UN proceedings and deepen their understanding of the Organization's work and the importance of international cooperation.

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