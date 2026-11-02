Al Mazunah Economic Exhibition and Forum showcases investment opportunities and trade prospects
(MENAFN- Madayn) The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” inaugurated the 2nd Al Mazunah Economic Exhibition and Forum at Al Mazunah Free Zone in Dhofar Governorate on Monday, under the auspices of His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).
The event brings together government bodies, companies, investors and business owners from the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen. Running until November 4, the event aims to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, facilitate direct engagement between businesses and relevant authorities, and explore opportunities for supply, distribution and partnerships.
His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef stated that the second edition of the forum builds on efforts to strengthen the role of Oman’s free zones as drivers of economic diversification, investment attraction and regional trade. He noted that Al Mazunah Free Zone holds particular importance due to its strategic location on the border with Yemen, thereby offering opportunities to develop commercial, logistics and industrial activities, strengthen economic integration and facilitate the movement of goods between markets.
Al Yousef added that OPAZ, in coordination with Madayn and relevant entities, continues efforts to enhance the investment environment through improved services and procedures that support investors and strengthen the free zone’s competitiveness. He said that the forum, exhibition and bilateral meetings provide an ideal platform to explore investment opportunities, exchange expertise and establish partnerships that can translate areas of cooperation into projects and agreements with tangible economic outcomes.
On his part, Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, affirmed that Al Mazunah Free Zone is equipped to attract investments and localise projects, supported by its infrastructure and facilities, including lands, roads, water and wastewater networks, fire protection systems and the Facility Building. “These developments, alongside the automation of investment procedures and commercial operations and the full operation of the security system, provide investors with the necessary facilities to establish, operate and expand their businesses, while strengthening the free zone’s role in connecting regional markets and facilitating trade movement,” he said.
He added, “Madayn aims to maximise the economic value generated by trade movement through attracting businesses to operate within Al Mazunah Free Zone and creating opportunities for SMEs and national talent. Moreover, Madayn is committed to supporting investors in turning available opportunities into successful businesses, and we look forward to the forum contributing to new projects that broaden the free zone’s activities.”
Investment Opportunities
The opening ceremony witnessed the announcement of two investment opportunities aimed at diversifying economic activities and attracting businesses to Al Mazunah Free Zone. The first opportunity involves developing Al Mazunah Integrated Vehicle and Machinery Trading and Services Complex on a proposed area of 100,000 sqm. The project aims to establish an integrated hub for vehicle and machinery trading, storage, maintenance, and logistics-related services, with an invitation to specialised developers or investors to undertake its planning, development and operation.
The second opportunity involves establishing Al Mazunah Integrated Centre for the Preparation and Distribution of Vegetables, Fruits, Meat and Fish, offering services such as sorting, packaging, refrigeration, storage and distribution. Capitalising on the zone’s strategic location and trade links with Yemen, the centre would facilitate the preparation of shipments for Omani markets and re-export to other destinations. The opportunity targets companies specialising in fresh produce trading, food processing, cold-chain logistics and distribution.
Delivering the opening remarks, Eng. Ahmed bin Khamis Al Kasbi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, noted that the forum is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the zone’s role as a trade and investment gateway linking Oman with Yemen and other regional markets. He highlighted that the Executive Regulations of the Law on Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, issued under Decision No. 81/2026, following the promulgation of Royal Decree No. 38/2025, play a key role in streamlining investment and licensing procedures, and improving one-stop-shop services and electronic integration with relevant government entities.
On customs and logistics, Al Kasbi noted that coordination with the Directorate General of Customs has resulted in agreements on activating the sovereign gate at Al Mazunah Free Zone, with the technical, operational and regulatory requirements currently being completed. “This will pave the way for activating the green corridor for transporting goods from Omani ports to the Zone, helping speed up customs procedures, facilitate truck movement, and reduce transportation and clearance time and costs,” Al Kasbi commented.
He also emphasised that the close coordination with the Tax Authority, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Labour and other relevant entities supports the efficiency of services related to investment and trade, including taxation, land transport, cargo movement, work permits and visas.
Adding key performance insights, Eng. Abubaker Al Harizi, Civil Engineer at Al Mazunah Free Zone, stated that the free zone’s investments reached approximately RO 141 million by the end of the first half of 2026, with 135 active contracts representing the industrial, service and commercial sectors. Established in 1999 as Oman’s first free zone, the zone covers a total area of 15 million sqm, including 2.7 million sqm of developed land. Al Harizi also underscored 10 investment opportunities in sectors such as food storage and processing, metal industries, aluminium manufacturing, engine oils and building materials.
Additionally, other presentations by representatives from relevant authorities highlighted the role of customs in monitoring goods entering, leaving and transiting the free zones, in addition to supply chains and road freight transport.
Panel Discussion
The forum concluded its sessions with a panel discussion titled ‘Investment Incentives and Enablers at Al Mazunah Free Zone’, featuring representatives from Al Mazunah Free Zone, Madayn, Tax Authority, Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police, and Directorate General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar Governorate. The discussion focused on the requirements for establishing and sustaining businesses, while exploring how investment opportunities can be aligned with investors’ needs throughout the various stages of a project, from decision-making and contracting to implementation and operation.
The panel discussion also highlighted Madayn’s integrated ecosystem for supporting business growth, which extends beyond providing investment sites to encompass supply chain development, sustainability initiatives, and efforts to link Omani products with government tenders and initiatives.
Meanwhile, the accompanying exhibition brings together companies from the industrial, commercial and service sectors, providing a platform for business owners to showcase their products, connect with potential partners and explore new business opportunities, while highlighting Al Mazunah Free Zone’s role as a gateway to neighbouring markets.
The event brings together government bodies, companies, investors and business owners from the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen. Running until November 4, the event aims to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, facilitate direct engagement between businesses and relevant authorities, and explore opportunities for supply, distribution and partnerships.
His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef stated that the second edition of the forum builds on efforts to strengthen the role of Oman’s free zones as drivers of economic diversification, investment attraction and regional trade. He noted that Al Mazunah Free Zone holds particular importance due to its strategic location on the border with Yemen, thereby offering opportunities to develop commercial, logistics and industrial activities, strengthen economic integration and facilitate the movement of goods between markets.
Al Yousef added that OPAZ, in coordination with Madayn and relevant entities, continues efforts to enhance the investment environment through improved services and procedures that support investors and strengthen the free zone’s competitiveness. He said that the forum, exhibition and bilateral meetings provide an ideal platform to explore investment opportunities, exchange expertise and establish partnerships that can translate areas of cooperation into projects and agreements with tangible economic outcomes.
On his part, Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, affirmed that Al Mazunah Free Zone is equipped to attract investments and localise projects, supported by its infrastructure and facilities, including lands, roads, water and wastewater networks, fire protection systems and the Facility Building. “These developments, alongside the automation of investment procedures and commercial operations and the full operation of the security system, provide investors with the necessary facilities to establish, operate and expand their businesses, while strengthening the free zone’s role in connecting regional markets and facilitating trade movement,” he said.
He added, “Madayn aims to maximise the economic value generated by trade movement through attracting businesses to operate within Al Mazunah Free Zone and creating opportunities for SMEs and national talent. Moreover, Madayn is committed to supporting investors in turning available opportunities into successful businesses, and we look forward to the forum contributing to new projects that broaden the free zone’s activities.”
Investment Opportunities
The opening ceremony witnessed the announcement of two investment opportunities aimed at diversifying economic activities and attracting businesses to Al Mazunah Free Zone. The first opportunity involves developing Al Mazunah Integrated Vehicle and Machinery Trading and Services Complex on a proposed area of 100,000 sqm. The project aims to establish an integrated hub for vehicle and machinery trading, storage, maintenance, and logistics-related services, with an invitation to specialised developers or investors to undertake its planning, development and operation.
The second opportunity involves establishing Al Mazunah Integrated Centre for the Preparation and Distribution of Vegetables, Fruits, Meat and Fish, offering services such as sorting, packaging, refrigeration, storage and distribution. Capitalising on the zone’s strategic location and trade links with Yemen, the centre would facilitate the preparation of shipments for Omani markets and re-export to other destinations. The opportunity targets companies specialising in fresh produce trading, food processing, cold-chain logistics and distribution.
Delivering the opening remarks, Eng. Ahmed bin Khamis Al Kasbi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, noted that the forum is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the zone’s role as a trade and investment gateway linking Oman with Yemen and other regional markets. He highlighted that the Executive Regulations of the Law on Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, issued under Decision No. 81/2026, following the promulgation of Royal Decree No. 38/2025, play a key role in streamlining investment and licensing procedures, and improving one-stop-shop services and electronic integration with relevant government entities.
On customs and logistics, Al Kasbi noted that coordination with the Directorate General of Customs has resulted in agreements on activating the sovereign gate at Al Mazunah Free Zone, with the technical, operational and regulatory requirements currently being completed. “This will pave the way for activating the green corridor for transporting goods from Omani ports to the Zone, helping speed up customs procedures, facilitate truck movement, and reduce transportation and clearance time and costs,” Al Kasbi commented.
He also emphasised that the close coordination with the Tax Authority, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Labour and other relevant entities supports the efficiency of services related to investment and trade, including taxation, land transport, cargo movement, work permits and visas.
Adding key performance insights, Eng. Abubaker Al Harizi, Civil Engineer at Al Mazunah Free Zone, stated that the free zone’s investments reached approximately RO 141 million by the end of the first half of 2026, with 135 active contracts representing the industrial, service and commercial sectors. Established in 1999 as Oman’s first free zone, the zone covers a total area of 15 million sqm, including 2.7 million sqm of developed land. Al Harizi also underscored 10 investment opportunities in sectors such as food storage and processing, metal industries, aluminium manufacturing, engine oils and building materials.
Additionally, other presentations by representatives from relevant authorities highlighted the role of customs in monitoring goods entering, leaving and transiting the free zones, in addition to supply chains and road freight transport.
Panel Discussion
The forum concluded its sessions with a panel discussion titled ‘Investment Incentives and Enablers at Al Mazunah Free Zone’, featuring representatives from Al Mazunah Free Zone, Madayn, Tax Authority, Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police, and Directorate General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar Governorate. The discussion focused on the requirements for establishing and sustaining businesses, while exploring how investment opportunities can be aligned with investors’ needs throughout the various stages of a project, from decision-making and contracting to implementation and operation.
The panel discussion also highlighted Madayn’s integrated ecosystem for supporting business growth, which extends beyond providing investment sites to encompass supply chain development, sustainability initiatives, and efforts to link Omani products with government tenders and initiatives.
Meanwhile, the accompanying exhibition brings together companies from the industrial, commercial and service sectors, providing a platform for business owners to showcase their products, connect with potential partners and explore new business opportunities, while highlighting Al Mazunah Free Zone’s role as a gateway to neighbouring markets.
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