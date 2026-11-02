Worldmark 1, New Delhi Hosts ‘Sufiyana’, an Evening of Qawwali with Nizami Bandhu
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, November 2, 2026: Worldmark 1,New Delhi, a marquee mixed-use development by BGRE, hosted Sufiyana, a festive evening of Qawwali and Sufi music on October 30, featuring Nizami Bandhu (Youth), led by Ustad Chand Nizami. The evening brought together soulful melodies and timeless Sufi compositions, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the richness of India's musical and cultural heritage.
With a longstanding association with Delhi’s iconic Nizamuddin Dargah, Nizami Bandhu are widely recognised for their contribution to the Qawwali tradition and their association with the popular composition ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from the film Rockstar. The performance featured traditional Qawwali and familiar Sufi compositions, bringing the poetry, rhythm and spiritual essence of the genre to life.
Designed as a festive cultural gathering, Sufiyana brought together Worldmark’s corporate community, hotel guests, dining audiences and visitors, along with the wider Aerocity community. The evening created an engaging cultural experience, with the performance showcasing the richness of India's Qawwali traditions and their continued appeal among contemporary audiences.
Through experiences such as Sufiyana, Worldmark continues to expand its offerings beyond everyday retail and dining by introducing curated cultural and entertainment-led initiatives. Bringing together a diverse mix of professionals, travellers, residents and visitors, Worldmark, New Delhi provides a setting for experiences that encourage community engagement and add to its growing calendar of lifestyle-led events.
About BGRE
With a longstanding association with Delhi’s iconic Nizamuddin Dargah, Nizami Bandhu are widely recognised for their contribution to the Qawwali tradition and their association with the popular composition ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from the film Rockstar. The performance featured traditional Qawwali and familiar Sufi compositions, bringing the poetry, rhythm and spiritual essence of the genre to life.
Designed as a festive cultural gathering, Sufiyana brought together Worldmark’s corporate community, hotel guests, dining audiences and visitors, along with the wider Aerocity community. The evening created an engaging cultural experience, with the performance showcasing the richness of India's Qawwali traditions and their continued appeal among contemporary audiences.
Through experiences such as Sufiyana, Worldmark continues to expand its offerings beyond everyday retail and dining by introducing curated cultural and entertainment-led initiatives. Bringing together a diverse mix of professionals, travellers, residents and visitors, Worldmark, New Delhi provides a setting for experiences that encourage community engagement and add to its growing calendar of lifestyle-led events.
About BGRE
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