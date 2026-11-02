John Jacobs' Collaboration With Shantnu And Nikhil Brings A Bold, Fashion-Forward Eyewear Collection, Now Available At Lenskart Stores
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 02, National: John Jacobs joins forces with celebrated couturiers Shantnu and Nikhil's pret label, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, to launch a 32-piece eyewear collection that marks the designers' first-ever venture into eyewear. Bringing together John Jacobs' Italian design sensibilities and S&N's distinctive design language, the collection reimagines iconic eyewear through bold design, elevated detailing and a strong point of view.
Inspired by The Shape of India, the collection draws from the spirit of influential Indian leaders whose eyewear became symbols of conviction, intellect and authority. Reinterpreted for a new generation, these timeless forms get a contemporary, fashion-forward edge.
The details make the statement. From the iconic S&N mark on the curve of the frame to precision metal streak detailing across the temples, every element is designed to stand out. The finishing touch? S&N's iconic navy blue and cherry-red tape accents, tucked into the folding hinges. Together, these signature details give the range a distinctive identity, bringing the unmistakable S&N aesthetic to eyewear.
Spanning eyeglasses and sunglasses across wayfarers, aviators, round frames and bold square silhouettes, the collection explores rich colours, premium refined materials and statement-making shapes. Designed to move effortlessly from everyday dressing to occasion wear, these frames bring a new edge to festive outfits, wedding looks and everything in between.
Launching right in the middle of the festive season, the collection makes eyewear more than the finishing touch. Whether it's a festive gathering, a wedding celebration or a night out, these are frames designed to complete the look.
“Eyewear has been a fascinating extension for us because it allows us to take our design philosophy beyond clothes. We've always been drawn to classic shapes, strong silhouettes and the idea of timelessness. With John Jacobs, we wanted to bring that sensibility into eyewear, exploring a certain softness in masculinity and the freedom for people to express themselves in their own way. For us, it's not just about how a frame looks, but the point of view of the person wearing it” say Shantnu and Nikhil.
Abhimanyu Mishra, AVP, John Jacobs, said,“At John Jacobs, we're constantly exploring new ways to push eyewear design forward. With S&N by Shant nu Nikhil, we're bringing Italian design and Indian couture together in a bold new way. What sets this collaboration apart is the interplay of classic silhouettes, considered materials and signature details, from the S&N motifs to the navy and cherry-red accents. Together, we've brought two distinct design perspectives into eyewear, with a shared focus on craftsmanship and a strong design identity.”
About John Jacobs:
Gaze into the JJ universe, where eye-fashion becomes a canvas for self-expression. We believe in the intuitive ability of eyewear to impact sensibilities with their own tales to recite. We thrive on making exquisite eyewear accessible to our discerning customers with a focus on exacting quality, material innovation and design experimentation. Our vision for the future of eyewear embodies a drive to bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront while staying rooted to the pulse of the zeitgeist.
About Lenskart:
Founded in 2010, Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company operating an integrated platform spanning designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing. It has a global presence and offers prescription eyewear, sunglasses, contact lenses and eyewear accessories. Its omnichannel platform is powered by technology such as AI-driven recommendations and 3D try-on features, simplifying eyewear purchase journey & enabling better eye health for customers.
About S&N by Shantnu Nikhil:
S&N by Shantnu Nikhil is the Prestige-Prêt extension of Maison Shantnu Nikhil, translating the couture house's distinctive design codes into a progressive ready-to-wear language designed for moments that matter. With a contemporary take on occasion dressing, S&N brings together sharp tailoring, expressive silhouettes and an unmistakable sense of glamour, celebrating the freedom to dress up, stand apart and make every occasion your own. Today, S&N stands as one of India's fastest-growing bridge-to-luxury brands, with a rapidly expanding presence across 10 cities.
Inspired by The Shape of India, the collection draws from the spirit of influential Indian leaders whose eyewear became symbols of conviction, intellect and authority. Reinterpreted for a new generation, these timeless forms get a contemporary, fashion-forward edge.
The details make the statement. From the iconic S&N mark on the curve of the frame to precision metal streak detailing across the temples, every element is designed to stand out. The finishing touch? S&N's iconic navy blue and cherry-red tape accents, tucked into the folding hinges. Together, these signature details give the range a distinctive identity, bringing the unmistakable S&N aesthetic to eyewear.
Spanning eyeglasses and sunglasses across wayfarers, aviators, round frames and bold square silhouettes, the collection explores rich colours, premium refined materials and statement-making shapes. Designed to move effortlessly from everyday dressing to occasion wear, these frames bring a new edge to festive outfits, wedding looks and everything in between.
Launching right in the middle of the festive season, the collection makes eyewear more than the finishing touch. Whether it's a festive gathering, a wedding celebration or a night out, these are frames designed to complete the look.
“Eyewear has been a fascinating extension for us because it allows us to take our design philosophy beyond clothes. We've always been drawn to classic shapes, strong silhouettes and the idea of timelessness. With John Jacobs, we wanted to bring that sensibility into eyewear, exploring a certain softness in masculinity and the freedom for people to express themselves in their own way. For us, it's not just about how a frame looks, but the point of view of the person wearing it” say Shantnu and Nikhil.
Abhimanyu Mishra, AVP, John Jacobs, said,“At John Jacobs, we're constantly exploring new ways to push eyewear design forward. With S&N by Shant nu Nikhil, we're bringing Italian design and Indian couture together in a bold new way. What sets this collaboration apart is the interplay of classic silhouettes, considered materials and signature details, from the S&N motifs to the navy and cherry-red accents. Together, we've brought two distinct design perspectives into eyewear, with a shared focus on craftsmanship and a strong design identity.”
About John Jacobs:
Gaze into the JJ universe, where eye-fashion becomes a canvas for self-expression. We believe in the intuitive ability of eyewear to impact sensibilities with their own tales to recite. We thrive on making exquisite eyewear accessible to our discerning customers with a focus on exacting quality, material innovation and design experimentation. Our vision for the future of eyewear embodies a drive to bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront while staying rooted to the pulse of the zeitgeist.
About Lenskart:
Founded in 2010, Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company operating an integrated platform spanning designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing. It has a global presence and offers prescription eyewear, sunglasses, contact lenses and eyewear accessories. Its omnichannel platform is powered by technology such as AI-driven recommendations and 3D try-on features, simplifying eyewear purchase journey & enabling better eye health for customers.
About S&N by Shantnu Nikhil:
S&N by Shantnu Nikhil is the Prestige-Prêt extension of Maison Shantnu Nikhil, translating the couture house's distinctive design codes into a progressive ready-to-wear language designed for moments that matter. With a contemporary take on occasion dressing, S&N brings together sharp tailoring, expressive silhouettes and an unmistakable sense of glamour, celebrating the freedom to dress up, stand apart and make every occasion your own. Today, S&N stands as one of India's fastest-growing bridge-to-luxury brands, with a rapidly expanding presence across 10 cities.
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