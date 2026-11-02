FIBA 3x3 World Tour Makes Historic Dubai Debut, Bringing Olympic Champions and World-Class Basketball to the City

(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE, November 2, 2026: Dubai will host the first-ever FIBA 3x3 World Tour held in the city on November 6-7, 2026, bringing the elite professional men’s circuit to Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City. As many as 14 international teams, including Olympic champions and the sport’s top-ranked contenders, will compete over two days of non-stop basketball, complemented by live entertainment, interactive fan experiences and activities for the whole family. Entry is free, with advance registration required, opening the tournament to fans, families and communities from across the city.



Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association, the event marks the start of a strategic partnership running through 2028. The agreement provides the emirate with a continuing platform for international 3x3 competition - bringing together the sport’s world governing body, the local sports authority and the national federation - and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for major international sporting events.



Long-Term Strategic Partnership

“Dubai is a home for global events, and hosting the FIBA 3x3 World Tour for the first time is a proud moment for the emirate. This partnership brings the world’s best 3x3 players to our city, gives our community the chance to experience elite sport up close, and inspires young people to pick up a basketball,” said Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi, Director of the Sports Events Department.



Olympic Champions and World No. 1 Contenders

The Dubai tournament forms part of the 2026 FIBA 3x3 World Tour, the highest level of professional 3x3 competition, and takes place ahead of the season finale in Rio de Janeiro on December 12-13, 2026.



Serbia’s Ub, the world’s top-ranked team and reigning World Tour Final champions, headline the 14-team field. Having claimed three titles this year, Ub arrive in Dubai led by Strahinja Stojačić, the sport’s No. 1 ranked player globally.

Fellow Serbian contenders Liman, also a 2026 World Tour title winner, and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam RABOBANK, featuring Olympic champions Worthy de Jong and Dimeo van der Horst, will also challenge for the title, while host team Dubai gives the home crowd a local side to support. With an elite international field competing across both days, spectators can expect high-stakes clashes and the opportunity to watch Olympic-level talent up close.











“Dubai has the venue, the audience and the ambition to host the best of 3x3. We are proud to bring the World Tour here for the first time, and we look forward to building on it with our partners through 2028. With fourteen international teams and the sport’s leading players competing, fans can expect speed, skill and an atmosphere that captures everything 3x3 stands for,” said Ignacio Soriano, Head of Events and Partnerships, FIBA.



Fast-Paced Format and Festival Atmosphere

Featuring basketball at its fastest pace, 3x3 is contested by three players per side on a single hoop over a 10-minute game that concludes immediately if a team reaches 21 points. Competition opens on Friday (November 6) with the qualifying and pool-stage games, followed on Saturday by the knockout rounds and a Dunk Contest, culminating in the final at 9:05 pm and the official prize ceremony.



Off the court, Festival Bay will host a comprehensive entertainment programme across both days. Live performances, interactive basketball activities and a dedicated fan zone for families and children will bring sport, music and community together for visitors of all ages.

Entry is free, with advance registration required on



For the full match schedule, registration details and further information, please visit the official tournament website: worldtour.fiba3x3.com/2026/dubai.

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