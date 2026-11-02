MENAFN - GetNews)Top-Rated Financial Advisor - Tampa, FL - 2026 Oxford Advisory Group has been named a Top-Rated Financial Advisor in Tampa for 2026 by Meritly. The recognition is based on a public review.

Tampa, United States - November 2, 2026 - Oxford Advisory Group has been named a Top-Rated Financial Advisor in Tampa, Florida for 2026 by Meritly, a recognition platform that evaluates service providers based on verified customer feedback. The award was issued to the Tampa-based firm following an evaluation of its public review record.

Co-founders Chris Dixon and Samuel Dixon built Oxford Advisory Group with aims to help retirees better understand their retirement options. They focus on taxes, estate planning, income planning, and investment planning.

The Top-Rated Financial Advisor award from Meritly recognizes firms that have demonstrated consistent client satisfaction through verified public reviews. At the time the award was issued, Oxford Advisory Group held a rating of 4.9 stars from reviews on its public review record. Meritly, which operates through meritly, bases its recognition on actual customer feedback rather than paid placements or internal nominations. The award designation is specific to the Tampa market for the 2026 calendar year.

What services does Oxford Advisory Group provide to clients?

Oxford Advisory Group focuses its practice on retirement planning with an integrated approach that addresses multiple aspects of financial wellness. The firm is known for its work in retirement planning, where it helps clients better prepare for long-term financial security. In addition to retirement services, Oxford Advisory Group provides financial planning that aims to take into account the broader context of a client's economic situation. The firm also incorporates estate planning into its service offerings, recognizing that effective retirement preparation often requires coordination across these related disciplines. This multi-faceted approach allows the firm to better address the interconnected nature of taxes, estates and financial planning.

The firm's approach to retirement planning centers on three primary areas of focus. Tax considerations form one pillar of the practice, addressing how different financial decisions may affect a client's tax position over time. Estate planning represents another area of concentration, helping clients consider how assets will be managed and transferred. Financial planning serves as the foundation, providing the framework within which retirement, tax and estate considerations are evaluated. Oxford Advisory Group offers these services through its Tampa location and also has offices in Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, Venice and more. It maintains an online presence at Oxfordadvisorygroup, where prospective clients can learn more about the firm's practice areas.

Oxford Advisory Group recently expanded its presence in the Tampa Bay area with the opening of a new office in Saint Petersburg, Florida. The Saint Petersburg location represents a geographic extension of the firm's service area, providing another point of access for clients in the region. The expansion comes as the firm continues to serve clients across the Tampa Bay market.

About Oxford Advisory Group

View FAQ and videos on their YouTube channel here: @oxfordadvisory

Oxford Advisory Group is a financial advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida. Oxford Advisory Group advises high net worth clients on planning for and living with the complexities that come with wealth. We focus on tax-efficient strategies, estate planning, and maximizing social security. The firm operates locations in Tampa and Saint Petersburg and serves clients throughout the Tampa Bay area. Additional information about Oxford Advisory Group is available at Oxfordadvisorygroup.

Oxford Wealth Group, LLC (“Oxford Wealth”) is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Form ADV Part 2A for Oxford Wealth Group can be found by visiting the SEC site . and searching by Oxford Wealth Group. We are a financial services firm that utilizes insurance and investment products. Oxford Advisory Group and Oxford Wealth Group, LLC are affiliated yet separate companies. Annuity contracts are made by and for the benefit of the buyer who should bear responsibility for premiums and understand their financial conditions. This award was given for 10/2026 based on a snapshot of publicly available information at that time. Meritly was compensated for the snapshot review and application for the award. Oxford has paid for marketing material related to this award.