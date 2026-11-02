Tomislav Tomic Releases Free Holistic Coaching Phrasebook For Aspiring Life Coaches

MENAFN - GetNews) TT Coaching Academy founder introduces a practical ebook featuring coaching questions, reflections, and techniques from his holistic life coach training approach.

Zagreb, Croatia - November 2, 2026 - TT Coaching Academy has announced the release of The Holistic Coaching Conversation Phrasebook: Practical Words and Questions for More Meaningful Coaching Conversations, a free ebook written by coaching educator and author Tomislav Tomic.

The publication offers aspiring and practicing life coaches hundreds of practical questions, reflections, and examples designed to support more natural, meaningful, and human-centered coaching conversations.

Tomic, founder of TT Coaching Academy and creator of the TT Coaching professional training program, has worked in coaching, mindfulness, and personal development since 2009. He began developing his coaching education programs in 2012, combining foundational life coaching skills with a holistic understanding of human experience.

Practical Language for Real Coaching Conversations

Organized into four parts and 23 chapters, the ebook covers essential stages of the coaching process, including establishing trust, understanding clients' priorities, exploring emotions, recognizing recurring patterns, and supporting meaningful action.

The guide also addresses common challenges faced by beginning coaches, such as responding to emotional reactions, navigating silence, asking useful questions, and knowing when to listen rather than offer another technique.

Beyond practical coaching language, the book introduces Tomic's philosophy of holistic coaching. This approach considers not only thoughts, goals, and behaviors but also emotions, somatic awareness, personal values, intuition, and deeper desires.

One of its central messages is that understanding a problem does not always lead to meaningful change. The book encourages coaches to help clients explore what they genuinely want to experience in life, rather than focusing exclusively on what they want to overcome.

Part of the TT Coaching Professional Training Program

The phrasebook is also part of the educational materials for TT Coaching: Become a Certified Holistic Life Coach, a professional training program created by Tomic for people who want to enter the coaching profession without previous coaching education.

TT Coaching combines practical coaching skills, supervised exercises, and personal development with a holistic approach to supporting clients. The program is designed to help future coaches develop both professional competencies and a deeper understanding of the people they work with.

By offering the ebook free of charge, TT Coaching Academy provides prospective students and practicing coaches with an opportunity to explore the educational philosophy behind its training.

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About TT Coaching Academy

TT Coaching Academy is a professional education platform founded by Tomislav Tomic, a coaching educator and author with experience since 2009. Its educational focus includes holistic life coaching, mindfulness, and personal development.