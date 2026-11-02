MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: 24 Hour Home Buyers Jeanne of 24 Hour Home Buyers in Hollywood has been meeting with commissioners about housing displacement in South Florida as elections approach. She wants to keep vulnerable residents from becoming homeless, and her talks put local homeowners' concerns in front of officials.

HOLLYWOOD, FL - November 2, 2026 - Jeanne Towne of 24 Hour Home Buyers, a Hollywood company that buys homes, has been meeting with commissioners about displacement in South Florida. Her goal is to keep vulnerable residents from becoming homeless and keep residents informed and spoken for during election season.

The talks center on homeowner-focused answers to the region's housing problems. Jeanne has told commissioners about residents who could be pushed out of their homes, and about the risk that some end up with no housing at all. She is speaking for the residents with the fewest options.

Homeowners in the company's service area gain a local home buyer's voice in front of the officials who weigh housing decisions. The company works in Davie, Miramar, Tamarac and Hollywood. It lists itself as both a home buyer and a home help service agency, and it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Key facts:



Jeanne of 24 Hour Home Buyers has held conversations with commissioners on South Florida housing.

Her concerns center on displacement and on preventing vulnerable residents from becoming homeless.

Service areas: Davie, Miramar, Tamarac and Hollywood. South Florida from West Palm Beach to The Florida Keys Hours: open 24 hours, seven days a week.

What is the Hollywood home buyer asking commissioners to focus on?

Jeanne is asking commissioners to put homeowners first as they take on South Florida's housing challenges. Her conversations have centered on displacement. She wants to keep vulnerable residents from losing their homes and becoming homeless.

Why is a local home buyer raising housing before the elections?

With elections coming soon, Jeanne wants displacement on the table while leaders and voters set priorities. Her company deals directly with homeowners. In her talks with officials, she has made one question central: who stays housed in South Florida.

About 24 Hour Home Buyers

The company is a home buyer and home help service agency based in Hollywood, Florida. It works with homeowners in Davie, Miramar, Tamarac and Hollywood and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company works with homeowners in Davie, Miramar, Tamarac and Hollywood, Florida. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Phone: 954-410-2445.

24hourhomebuyers