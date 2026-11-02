Shanahan Family Law Announces Milestone Of More Than 4,000 Clients Assisted Since 2009

MENAFN - GetNews)Shanahan Family Law, a Sunshine Coast family law firm established in 2009 by Principal Luke Shanahan, has assisted more than 4,000 clients with family law matters, marking a significant milestone in the firm's work with individuals and families across the region.

The firm, based in Maroochydore, assists clients with separation and divorce, parenting arrangements, property settlements, consent orders, binding financial agreements, family mediation, child support and spousal maintenance. Its work spans legal matters that can arise before, during and after family separation.

Reflecting on the milestone, Principal Luke Shanahan said clear information was an important part of helping people understand their circumstances during periods of family change.

"Family law matters can bring unfamiliar legal processes and important decisions about children, property and financial responsibilities. Helping people understand their options and the steps involved is an important part of our work," Shanahan said.

Since its establishment, Shanahan Family Law has worked with individuals and families navigating a range of legal questions associated with separation. These matters can involve parenting arrangements, financial agreements and property settlements, each requiring consideration of the circumstances involved.

For people experiencing separation or divorce, understanding the available legal pathways can be an important early step. Clear explanations of relevant processes can help individuals identify the issues they need to address and make more informed decisions about their next steps.

The firm provides assistance across several areas of family law, including formalising agreements through consent orders, preparing binding financial agreements and addressing child support and spousal maintenance matters. Family mediation is another area of its work.

With its practice based in Maroochydore, Shanahan Family Law serves the Sunshine Coast community, where families may require information about their legal options as personal circumstances change.

The milestone of more than 4,000 clients assisted since 2009 represents a measurable development in the firm's history. It also provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of accessible information for people seeking to understand family law processes and the practical considerations associated with separation.

Individuals seeking further information about family law matters can visit the Shanahan Family Law website for resources covering separation, parenting arrangements, property matters and related legal processes.

About Shanahan Family Law

Shanahan Family Law is a family law practice based in Maroochydore, Queensland, Australia. Founded in 2009 by Principal Luke Shanahan, the firm assists clients with separation and divorce, parenting matters, property settlements, consent orders, binding financial agreements, family mediation, child support, spousal maintenance and other family law matters.