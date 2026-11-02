GAC GS7 Showcases Global Friendly Lifestyle Design At The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews)On 15 October, the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) kicked off in Guangzhou. Dubbed“China's No.1 Exhibition” with a 70‐year history, it serves as a vital window for global merchants to understand China, and one of GAC Group's key stages to connect with the world. Having made its debut in 2012, GAC has participated in the fair 30 times to date. Together with the Canton Fair, it has witnessed the transformation of Made‐in‐China products into Chinese global brands.

This year at the fair, GAC brought multiple models including the GAC XT80, GS7, AION i60, AION N60, AISTALAND GX7 and AISTALAND GT7, alongside its energy‐ecology achievements. Several models were also presented at the Canton Fair Music & Cuisine Festival, bringing Lingnan culture and smart mobility to global business guests.

This year, GAC devised an innovative approach: bringing its offerings to dining venues as well as outdoor wilderness spaces. At the core zone of the Music & Cuisine Festival, GAC built three immersive experience spaces: Smart Mobility · Wilderness Station, Smart Joy · Green Pitch, and AISTALAND · Craft Journey. These venues combine smart mobility, Cantonese cuisine, outdoor camping and sports‐themed interaction into one premium‐lifestyle destination. Four models - the XT80, AION N60, GS7 and AISTALAND GT7 - serve as multi‐purpose lifestyle carriers. The crowd‐favourite Smart Mobility · Wilderness Station illustrates the XT80's dual‐use capability for city and off‐road scenarios. Trunk‐mounted coffee bars, camping set‐ups and vehicle external power supply are arranged alongside the vehicle, turning it into a home‐away‐from‐home deep in nature. When guests sit inside the XT80, they can easily picture weekend trips with tents and barbecues, fully immersed in the harmonious human‐vehicle lifestyle.

Seventy years of the Canton Fair and thirty participations in, GAC brings far more than exhibition vehicles to the event. It demonstrates a new paradigm of system‐driven global expansion that integrates technology, products, ecosystems and cultural exchange.

About Company

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as GAC Group, 601238, 02238), headquartered in Guangzhou City, is a large joint-stock automobile enterprise.

Listed in both Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges, at present it has about 100,000 employees and ranks No. 299 on the 2026 Fortune Global 500 list. The main business covers seven major sectors: research and development, vehicle, parts, energy and ecology, internationalization, commerce and transportation, investment and finance. Sticking to independent innovation and joint venture cooperation, GAC Group is now transforming itself with all its strength into a technology-based enterprise. Adhering to the enterprise concept of humanity, credibility and creativity, GAC is committed to building a world-class company that wins customers' trust, ensures staff's well-being and meets social expectation.