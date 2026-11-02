AION I60 All Round Family SUV Draws Global Buyer Attention At 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews)On 15 October, the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) kicked off in Guangzhou. Dubbed“China's No.1 Exhibition” with a 70‐year history, it serves as a vital window for global merchants to understand China, and one of GAC Group's key stages to connect with the world. Having made its debut in 2012, GAC has participated in the fair 30 times to date. Together with the Canton Fair, it has witnessed the transformation of Made‐in‐China products into Chinese global brands.

This year at the fair, GAC brought multiple models including the GAC XT80, GAC S7, AION i60, AION N60, AISTALAND GX7 and AISTALAND GT7, alongside its energy‐ecology achievements. Several models were also presented at the Canton Fair Music & Cuisine Festival, bringing Lingnan culture and smart mobility to global business guests.

Parked side‐by‐side at the GAC booth were the GAC XT80, AION i60 and AISTALAND GX7. They showcase GAC's core competencies in intelligent driving, three‐electric systems and premium cabins, drawing crowds of global buyers.

Positioned as an“all‐round comfortable large five‐seater SUV”, the AION i60 comes in both battery‐electric and extended‐range variants - cost‐effective for daily commutes and reassuring for long‐distance trips. Its cabin adopts infant‐grade eco‐friendly materials to deliver a pleasant ride for family outings with children. The GAC XT80 speaks to weekend‐oriented consumers: easy to drive for city commutes, it transforms into a mobile campsite for getaways into the wilderness, where users can bring along tents and grills. Thanks to its vehicle‐to‐load external discharge function, the vehicle becomes an on‐the‐go campsite hub. These three exhibit models translate GAC's technical ingenuity into tangible, usable and trustworthy smart mobility for global users.

GAC will advance its One GAC 2.0 strategy, deepening localized operations and expanding its systematic global layout. GAC will help drive Chinese intelligent manufacturing onto the global stage, both as a tribute to the Canton Fair's 70th anniversary and as a new business card for China's auto industry.

About Company

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as GAC Group, 601238, 02238), headquartered in Guangzhou City, is a large joint-stock automobile enterprise.

Listed in both Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges, at present it has about 100,000 employees and ranks No. 299 on the 2026 Fortune Global 500 list. The main business covers seven major sectors: research and development, vehicle, parts, energy and ecology, internationalization, commerce and transportation, investment and finance. Sticking to independent innovation and joint venture cooperation, GAC Group is now transforming itself with all its strength into a technology-based enterprise. Adhering to the enterprise concept of humanity, credibility and creativity, GAC is committed to building a world-class company that wins customers' trust, ensures staff's well-being and meets social expectation.