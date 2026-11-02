Azerbaijan Carpet Museum Opens“May The Grey-White Horse Never Stumble” Exhibition

On October 30, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opened an exhibition titled May the Grey-White Horse Never Stumble dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War. Organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, the exhibition explores the theme of the warhorse from historical, cultural and philosophical perspectives.

At the opening ceremony, speeches were delivered by Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis; Sevil Karimova, Vice-Rector for International Relations at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts; Alev Çakmakoğlu, Professor at Gazi University; Ahmet Taner Özer, Co-Founder of the Thereplika broadcasting company; and Sabuhi Ahmadov, PhD in History and co-curator of the exhibition. The speakers highlighted the significance of the project and the place of the warhorse image in our historical and cultural heritage. The event also featured a sand art performance entitled Lachin – The Warhorse, created by artist Nagiya Rzayeva.

The exhibition features more than 50 works by contemporary Azerbaijani and Turkish painters and sculptors, including paintings, sculptures, graphic works and examples of decorative and applied arts. Inspired by the rock carvings of Gobustan and Gamigaya, Azerbaijan's stone chronicles, miniature art and traditions of monumental painting, the works also depict glorious chapters in Azerbaijan's history and prominent historical figures.

The main objective of the project is to present the image of the warhorse, which holds a special place in the historical memory and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, through new artistic interpretations. In the exhibition, the horse is portrayed not merely as a means of warfare, but also as a trusted companion, a guide on life's journey, a savior and a bearer of ancestral memory.

As part of the exhibition, historical weapons dating from the 17th to the 21st centuries, along with their replicas, will be displayed from the private collections of Yusif Baghirzada and Ilgar Hasanalizada. The exhibits include weapons used by Prince Abbas Mirza Qajar, Shah Abbas II, a governor of one of the provinces of the Safavid state and the Khans of Shaki. Also on display there are traditionally crafted replicas of weapons associated with Sultan Uzun Hasan and Shah Ismail Khatai, as well as a Zulfiqar sword and a shashka saber. A traditionally shaped chest decorated with scenes depicting warhorses are another highlight of the exhibition.

The exhibition's beautifully designed catalogue has been produced by its Turkish partner, the publishing house Thereplika.

It should be noted that the first exhibition in this series, dedicated to the theme of combat weapons, was held successfully in 2025.

The exhibition will run until November 15.