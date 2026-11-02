Iran: Peace Plan Possible In Two Days If US Accepts It

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated on Monday that his country's seven-step peace plan for solving the conflict with the United States could be implemented in two days if the other side agrees to it.

Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei said that, if the US accepts Iran's proposal, "security will return to the Strait of Hormuz, and the negotiation process will be launched." He insisted that the decision lies with Washington. Moreover, Baghaei stressed that the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened if the US did not lift its naval blockade and sanctions against Iran.

Baghaei added that communication with the US continues through mediators. He also explained that Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei will respond to US Vice President JD Vance's letter, as he is the one it was addressed to.