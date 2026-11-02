Uzbekistan To Host Central Asia-China Civil Aviation Conference In Tashkent

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan will host the third Central Asia-China (C5+1) Working Group Conference on Civil Aviation Cooperation in Tashkent from November 3 to 5, bringing together aviation authorities and airline representatives from six countries to discuss expanding regional air connectivity.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent and include representatives from Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport.

The main objective is to strengthen cooperation between Central Asian countries and China in civil aviation, implement existing agreements and identify new areas for collaboration.

Particular attention will be paid to implementing the objectives outlined in the agreement on jointly establishing an“Air Silk Road,” signed on January 24, 2024, by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Participants are also expected to discuss joint aviation projects, liberalizing air transport markets, harmonizing regulatory frameworks and expanding the geographical coverage of regional air services.

Bilateral consultations are also planned on developing air connectivity between participating countries, launching new routes and increasing the frequency of existing flights.

The C5+1 conference was proposed by China as a regular platform to be hosted on a rotating basis by the six participating countries. The first conference took place in China in 2024, followed by the second in Kazakhstan in 2025. Uzbekistan is hosting the third edition in 2026.