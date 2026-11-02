BuzzBallz rolls into Uttar Pradesh with four easy-to-drink flavours

(MENAFN- Edelman) [Date], Noida/Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: BuzzBallz, the easy-to-drink flavoured alcoholic beverage known for its ball-shaped packaging and bold flavours, has brought its signature “Pop. Sip. Buzz.” experience to consumers in Uttar Pradesh. The range is now available at licensed retail outlets across Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra and Kanpur. The launch follows BuzzBallz’s India debut in Bengaluru last December and its subsequent entry into Goa and Maharashtra.

India is a market we are committed to for the long term, and Uttar Pradesh is a natural next chapter in that journey,” said Jess Scheerhorn, President, BuzzBallz. “Building a brand here means earning trust, with consumers, with trade partners and with the communities we operate in. We have seen how consumers of legal drinking age value flavour, convenience and quality, and we have shaped our India range with those preferences in mind. We are proud to bring BuzzBallz to Uttar Pradesh through licensed retail partners, and we look forward to growing the brand together with them"

With Uttar Pradesh added to the map, BuzzBallz is now present across four states in India. The brand brings its signature 180 ml ball-shaped pack and 15% ABV to Uttar Pradesh, priced at INR 120. The single-serve range features four India-exclusive flavours inspired by the country’s love for interesting taste combinations.

Flavour Details:

·Berry Lemon Squeeze: A tangy, zesty blend of berry and lemon

·Strawberry Squeeze: Juicy strawberry with a refreshing lemon finish

·Chilli Guava Groove: A sweet and spicy guava chilli combination

·Jamun Mint Pop: Sweet jamun with a cool, minty kick

“BuzzBallz stands out for its ball-shaped pack, 15% ABV and single-serve format, which offer something different from what consumers have traditionally seen in the category,” added Scheerhorn. “As consumers explore new choices, we see an opportunity to bring flavour and convenience to more markets, while staying firmly committed to responsible consumption.”

The expansion comes as India’s ready-to-drink segment continues to gain momentum, with consumers increasingly exploring convenient, flavour-led formats. According to IWSR, India’s ready-to-drink category is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR through 2034, ahead of several traditional beverage alcohol categories.

With further city and state expansion planned across India, BuzzBallz continues to bring together convenience and flavour in every sip.

BuzzBallz is intended only for adults of the legal drinking age. Please drink responsibly.

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