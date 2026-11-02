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Major Shareholder Announcement


Date: 2026-11-02 07:31:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 71/2026

2 November 2026

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Handelsbanken Fonder AB ("Handelsbanken"), regarding their direct holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

On 30 October 2026 Handelsbanken informed Netcompany, that Handelsbanken on 29 October 2026 directly controlled 2,361,523 voting rights corresponding to 5.13% of the total voting rights in Netcompany.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments

  • 71. Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement - Handelsbanken
  • 71. Notification Handelsbanken

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111902326


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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