OREA Statement On The Government Of Ontario's 2026 Fall Economic Statement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Ontario is a great place for young people and their families to work, live, and thrive. But if we want to take the next step and reach our full potential, we need to champion policies that will help build more homes faster and bring housing affordability back within reach. The province's 2026 Fall Economic Statement illustrates progress towards this goal.

For years, OREA's nearly 100,000 REALTOR® Members have been putting solutions on the table that will impact the housing landscape across the province. We're pleased to see our leaders listening, as they've shown through the recent announcements to invest in municipalities through the Development Charge Reduction Program (DCRP), in partnership with the federal government.

These types of bold actions, including their promise to continue funding and supporting municipalities that already do not levy development charges, will have a positive effect within many parts of our economy. It will help expand critical infrastructure, enable more housing supply to hit the market, lower the cost of homes, and create good-paying jobs.

OREA also supports the Ford government's commitment to housing affordability through temporary relief on the full 13 per cent HST for eligible buyers of new homes valued up to $1 million, providing up to $130,000 in relief to eligible buyers. OREA recommends that the government extend the rebate's deadline past March 31, 2027, and help bring homeownership within reach for even more families.

OREA commends Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy for championing pro-housing, pro-growth measures, while working to weather the storm brought upon by tariffs and economic uncertainties. We look forward to continuing to work together on solutions that lower the cost of housing and help get more homes built.”

- Diane J. Brisebois, OREA Acting CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Senior Manager, Media Relations, OREA

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416-459-6059