Trekor To Release Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trekor Metals Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (“Trekor” or the“Company”) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-715-9871 toll free or 646-307-1963, using the access code 1263967.

The webcast may be accessed at and will be archived until November 5, 2027, for later playback.

For further information on Trekor, see the Company's website at trekormetals.com or contact:

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll-free 1-877-441-4533

Stuart McDonald

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.