3D Systems Expands European Dental Presence Through Partnership With Biosummer Dental

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BioSummer Dental adds NextDent® 300 MultiJet 3D printers to its distribution portfolio, supporting broader access to digital denture production across France

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced an expansion of its long-standing strategic distribution partnership with BioSummer Dental, a France-based distributor of advanced digital dentistry solutions. As part of the collaboration, BioSummer Dental has added the NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer to its portfolio and is preparing to deliver the first units to several strategic customers, reinforcing its commitment to bringing innovative dental 3D printing technologies to laboratories throughout Europe.

The expansion supports 3D Systems' European growth strategy following the achievement of EU Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR 2017/745) certification in April 2026 for the NextDent Jet Base and Teeth materials, enabling commercialization throughout the European Union. With this critical milestone achieved, the Company is now expanding market access through strategic distribution partnerships and helping more dental laboratories transition to efficient, scalable digital denture production.

“Expanding our presence in Europe is a key priority for our dental business, and strong distribution partners like BioSummer Dental are essential to that growth,” said Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems.“BioSummer Dental's decision to add the NextDent 300 to its portfolio demonstrates their confidence in our technology and the opportunity ahead for digital denture production. We are pleased to strengthen this partnership as we work together to bring the benefits of the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution to more laboratories, and ultimately, more patients across Europe.”

The NextDent Jetted Denture Solution enables laboratories to produce highly aesthetic, durable monolithic dentures through a streamlined, integrated workflow. By simplifying production and reducing labor-intensive manual processes, the solution helps laboratories improve efficiency, increase productivity, and consistently deliver high-quality, patient-specific dentures.

Through its established presence in the dental industry and expertise in digital workflows, BioSummer Dental plays an important role in making these capabilities more accessible to dental professionals. The addition of the NextDent 300 positions BioSummer Dental to support broader adoption as laboratories seek more efficient solutions to meet growing production demands.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with 3D Systems and add the NextDent 300 to our distribution portfolio,” said Olivier Bellaton, CEO, BioSummer Dental.“Digital denture production represents a significant opportunity for dental laboratories across Europe. We believe the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution offers an exceptional combination of quality, productivity, and ease of use, and we look forward to helping our customers take advantage of this technology.”

Together, 3D Systems and BioSummer Dental aim to accelerate the adoption of digital denture workflows, making advanced manufacturing solutions more accessible to dental professionals across France and the rest of Europe.

For more information about the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution, visit .

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For 40 years Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; data center infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at