Big Fun. Bigger Impact. Cineplex Community Day Returns November 14 For A Morning Of Free Movies And Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14th Annual Event Supports BGC Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 14, Cineplex Community Day returns to participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations, bringing Canadians together for free movies, gaming and food and beverage offers, all while giving back. Cineplex Community Day is proud to support BGC Canada, the country's largest organization dedicated to helping children and youth succeed.

“Cineplex Community Day reflects what matters most to us; creating moments that bring people together and giving back to the communities that support us,” said Bill Walker, CEO, Cineplex.“Bringing Canadians together for a morning of fun through movies and games is core to our values and who we are, all while supporting the important work BGC Canada does for young people and families.”

Cineplex

Enjoy free screenings of beloved family films from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time, on a first-come, first-served basis, with tickets available in-theatre only (showtimes available at cineplex.com/communityday ). In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, guests can choose from films including The LEGO Movie, Paddington 2, A Minecraft Movie and Tom & Jerry. In addition to free admission, guests can enjoy $3 each (plus tax) regular popcorn, regular drink, and select candy until 11 a.m. XSCAPE locations will offer thirty-minute non-redemption playcards or tokens, so guests can enjoy free gaming before their movie.

The Rec Room and Playdium

Our guests can enjoy free non-redemption one-hour game bands between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time, giving them the chance to explore a variety of games at The Rec Room and Playdium. Select snacks, including fries and mini donuts at The Rec Room, and fries, regular popcorn, regular drinks, and select candy at Playdium, will be available until noon for just $3 each, plus tax.

Eat, Drink, Play, Give Back

Every bite, sip and game makes a difference in the lives of children and youth across Canada. For the entire day, $1 from every concession, food, and beverage purchase, XSCAPE playcard purchase and reload, and game band purchase and reload at The Rec Room and Playdium will be donated to BGC Canada.

In more than 665 locations across Canada, BGC Clubs provide young people with the support, opportunities, and sense of belonging they need to succeed. Through past Community Days, Cineplex has donated over $863,000 to BGC, helping to fuel mission-critical investments to ensure Club kids nationwide have the resources they need to thrive, and address their needs in arts and culture, early childhood education, food security, literacy, mental health, technology innovation, and more.

For more information on Cineplex Community Day, visit cineplex.com/communityday. Make sure to follow Cineplex, The Rec Room, and Playdium on social:



Cineplex (Instagram): @cineplexmovies

The Rec Room (Tik Tok): @therecroomca Playdium (Instagram): @playdiumca



About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About BGC Canada

For over 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 665 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

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Cineplex

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BGC Canada

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