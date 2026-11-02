Max Hospitality Selects Beyond Oil As Frying Standard Across Its Restaurants And Venues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hartford-based group of chef-driven restaurants and catering serving Connecticut and Massachusetts since 1986, endorses Beyond Oil's frying technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“ Beyond Oil” or the“ Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that Max Hospitality, a collection of chef-driven restaurants, bars and event spaces serving Connecticut and Massachusetts, has selected the Company's solution as the frying standard across its restaurants and venues.

The selection follows a successful validation of Beyond Oil's technology in two of Max Hospitality's restaurant locations. With validation complete, Max Hospitality is proceeding with implementation across its restaurants and venues, targeting more consistent food quality, reduced waste, and lower operating costs. The endorsement adds to Beyond Oil's expanding base of commercial restaurant partnerships across North America.

“Genuine hospitality and uncompromising quality have defined Max since we opened our first restaurant in 1986, and our guests hold us to those standards on every visit,” said Hunter Morton the Culinary Director at Max Hospitality.“We put Beyond Oil's technology through a rigorous validation in our own kitchens before making this decision, and it delivered on food quality, consistency and kitchen efficiency. Rolling it out across our restaurants and venues is a natural extension of the way we operate, and we are excited to elevate the guest experience at every table.”

“We're proud to see Max Hospitality, a respected restaurant group with a long-standing reputation for culinary excellence and genuine hospitality, select Beyond Oil as its frying standard. They validated our technology in their own kitchens and made their decision based on results, not promises. We have tremendous respect for the way they put food quality at the center of their decision-making. Having a quality-driven restaurant group like Max Hospitality choose Beyond Oil is an important endorsement of our technology and the value it brings to restaurant operators who prioritize food quality, consistency and operational excellence. Their decision further strengthens our credibility and positioning as we continue expanding across the North American foodservice market,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil.

About Max Hospitality

Max Hospitality is a restaurant group rooted in a simple philosophy: genuine hospitality, thoughtfully prepared food and drinks, and welcoming places where people love to gather. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, the company operates ten restaurants, a catering company, an indoor golf lounge and an artisan cocktail lounge across Connecticut and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit .

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the implementation of Beyond Oil across Max Hospitality's restaurants and venues and the timing and pace of such implementation; the expected benefits to Max Hospitality, including improved food quality, reduced waste, and lower operating costs; customer retention and re-order rates; and management's expectations regarding progress, pipeline development, and potential future commercial agreements with other restaurant chains. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including that implementation across Max Hospitality's restaurants and venues may not be completed as planned or may take longer than anticipated; that individual restaurant locations may discontinue product use; that expected operational and cost benefits may not be realized; and that ongoing discussions and evaluations with other restaurant chains may not lead to commercial agreements or system-wide approvals. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, as well as factors not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd. or that Beyond Oil Ltd. currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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