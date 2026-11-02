Better Just Got Bigger: Papa Johns Canada Introduces New 16-Inch XL Pizza

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More of what Papa Johns does best, now in a bigger size for just $19.99

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigger is officially better at Papa Johns Canada. Beginning today, the brand is introducing its new 16-inch XL Pizza, bringing more of the flavour Canadians love in a size that lives up to its name.

At a full 16 inches, the new XL Pizza delivers big on flavour and quality. Made with fresh, never-frozen original dough, real cheese made from mozzarella, and signature pizza sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes, it's everything customers crave about Papa Johns, just bigger.

"There's a reason we're calling it XL. At 16 inches, it's a seriously big pizza," said Scott Lewis, General Manager, International Markets – Canada, at Papa Johns. "We wanted to give Canadians more of what they already love, and that's exactly what we've done. It's a great addition to our menu, and we're excited to give customers another reason to order."

For a limited time, Canadians can enjoy a 16-inch XL one-topping pizza for just $19.99 at participating Papa Johns restaurants nationwide. The offer is available from November 2, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

Customers can order through the Papa Johns app or online at papajohns.ca.

ABOUT PAPA JOHNS

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavours and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media – Papa Johns – North America

Michelle Phillippe

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at