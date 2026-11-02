Quantum Cyber Publishes Investor Explanatory Materials On Its Quantum Antenna Technology, Including Technical Summary And Companion Video

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Materials Include a Technical Summary of the Photo-Mag Antenna Authored by Wolf Kohn, PhD, Chief Scientist of Project LightShift, and a Companion Explainer Video Prepared for Investor Audiences

Norwalk, CT, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced the publication of a package of investor explanatory materials on its corporate website, intended to help shareholders, analysts, and prospective investors understand the quantum antenna technology layer at the core of the Company's platform.

The materials are available in the Investors section of the Company's website at and consist of:

a technical summary presentation titled“Photo-Mag Antenna, Technical Summary,” authored by Wolf Kohn, PhD, Chief Scientist of Project LightShift, Inc., the inventor of the quantum photonic array technology exclusively licensed to Quantum Cyber for defense drone applications; anda companion explainer video that walks investors through the same technology in plain language, prepared specifically for a non-technical investor audience.

On June 15, 2026, Quantum Cyber announced the execution of a definitive, exclusive worldwide Intellectual Property License Agreement with Project LightShift, Inc. covering the patent-protected quantum photonic array technology for integration into unmanned aerial vehicles and drone platforms used in defense and national security applications. Since that announcement, the Company has received a steady volume of investor questions seeking a clearer, more accessible description of what the quantum antenna technology actually is, how it works, and why management believes it differentiates the Company's System-of-Systems platform from conventional autonomous defense integrators.

The materials published today respond to those questions. They are explanatory in nature, intended to make a highly technical body of work accessible to the investment community without diluting its substance.

The technical summary presentation, prepared by Dr. Kohn under Project LightShift, walks through the architecture and operating principles of the Photo-Mag Antenna, including:



the polymer multilayer array architecture, built from a 25 by 25 grid of nano“DOTs” per unit, designed for high manufacturing yield and sub-0.1-watt power consumption;

the signal conversion chain, in which the antenna subsystem traps photon streams at multiple frequencies, converts them into a single-frequency, phase-coherent photon stream, and routes the result into storage and processing;

the DOT-level control circuit, which uses probability densities to incorporate quantum-level uncertainty into a practical, manufacturable control law;

the DOT-level thermal control approach, driven by ambient light and molecular laser diodes; UV-lithography-based manufacturing controls, including the Hamiltonian ACS film generator and near-field self-assembly device under development to produce the array at scale.

Taken together, the summary describes the physical, control, and manufacturing layers that make the Photo-Mag Antenna a candidate for secure, frequency-agile sensing and communications in contested and denied environments, which is the capability the Company has licensed for defense drone and counter-UAS use.

The companion video runs approximately five minutes and presents the same material in a plain-language format intended for investors who want to understand the technology at a conceptual level without working through the technical slides. The video and the technical summary are designed to be used together, and investors who want a fuller picture are encouraged to review both.

About Quantum Cyber

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications. The Company holds an exclusive worldwide license to Project LightShift's patent-protected quantum photonic array technology for defense drone and unmanned aerial vehicle applications and is advancing vertically integrated U.S.-based manufacturing at its facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the capabilities, development status, and intended applications of the Photo-Mag Antenna and the quantum photonic array technology licensed from Project LightShift, Inc., the Company's System-of-Systems platform, the Company's manufacturing plans, and the usefulness of the explanatory materials to investors. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, without limitation, technical and engineering risk, manufacturing risk, regulatory risk, competition, defense budget and procurement risk, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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