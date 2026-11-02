Changes In The Management Board Of Harju Elekter's Finnish Subsidiary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Harju Elekter Group is making a change in the management of its Finnish subsidiary, Harju Elekter Oy. As of today,will assume the position of Managing Director, succeeding the current Managing Director, Jari Jylli.

Electrification, investments in energy infrastructure, and growing demand for power distribution solutions are creating favorable growth opportunities in the Finnish electricity infrastructure market. At the same time, Harju Elekter Oy's performance to date and the development of its higher value-added, project-based business have not met the Group's expectations. To better capitalize on the opportunities available in the market, Harju Elekter Group considers it necessary to strengthen the company's sales and marketing activities, further develop customer relationships, and accelerate the implementation of strategic changes. The purpose of this management change is to provide a clearer focus for these initiatives, enhance Harju Elekter Oy's competitiveness, and create the conditions for the company's long-term profitable growth.

Rauno Stüff holds a master's degree in international business administration from Concordia International University Estonia and has further developed his expertise through various international leadership and business management programmes. He has more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, business development, and corporate management. Throughout his career, he has held senior management positions at Procter & Gamble, Saku Õlletehas, Olympic Entertainment Group, Omniva, Brenstol (Thermory), and Apollo Kino. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Commercial Director of Örum Group / Mercantile AS, where he was responsible for managing business operations in Estonia and Finland. Rauno Stüff owns 327 shares in Harju Elekter Group.

Harju Elekter expresses its gratitude to its outgoing Managing Director Jari Jylli for his contributions to the company and extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 845 people, and the Group's revenue in nine months of 2026 was 118.2 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel +372 674 7400