Cityscape Qatar Concludes As Forum And Exhibition Record Over QAR 1 Billion In Sales And 16,000 Visitors

Real estate sales across the Forum and exhibition increase 100% year on year

DOHA, QATAR, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cityscape Qatar brought this year's edition to a dynamic close, with total real estate sales across the exhibition and accompanying 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum exceeding QAR 1 billion, representing a 100% increase compared with the previous year. Together, the Forum and exhibition welcomed 16,000 visitors to the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) over three days, reflecting the momentum and ambition driving Qatar's real estate sector.The final day saw high-profile visits from His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and His Excellency Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, who toured the exhibition and explored the developments on display.New project launches and strategic partnerships took centre stage on the exhibition floor, with Barwa Real Estate Group unveiling Barwa Bay in Lusail and signing agreements covering investment advisory and buyer financing. United Development Company introduced Perlita Gardens on The Pearl Island and a limited-time sales offer at Crystal Residence on Gewan Island, while Qatari Diar and Qetaifan Projects highlighted Qatar's expanding portfolio of residential and mixed-use destinations.Organised by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and Informa Tharawat in partnership with Cityscape Qatar, the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum explored investment, regulation and urban development under the theme 'Stability as an Asset Class'. On the final day, discussions turned to what makes cities attractive places to live and invest, exploring the role of infrastructure, healthcare, education and connectivity in shaping long-term urban development. Joining the conversation, Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of Finnvera and former Mayor of Helsinki, highlighted Doha's stability and world-class infrastructure as key strengths.Vapaavuori said:“When I was Mayor of Helsinki, we developed a new strategy for the city. Even before COVID, I predicted that a reliable, predictable and functional city might become a luxury in today's world. I see many similarities between that vision and Doha's approach, where stability and world-class infrastructure are clear strengths. But long-term success is not just about being attractive today, it is about creating opportunities for everyone to lead an inspiring life.”Complementing the Forum's focus on what makes cities attractive to residents and investors, the Innovation Stage explored how those priorities can be reflected in the homes themselves. During the session 'The Future of Housing in Qatar', Eng. Ahmed Al-Sumaiti, Vice President of Qatar Society of Engineers, discussed how technology, resource efficiency and long-term maintenance can improve residential development.Al-Sumaiti said:“The future of housing in Qatar will depend on how effectively we integrate technology, resource efficiency and long-term performance into building design. From using solar energy and reusing greywater to applying artificial intelligence in design and smart-home systems, these solutions can help improve building efficiency and reduce operating costs. Equally important is considering maintenance from the outset to ensure homes remain efficient and sustainable over time.”Reflecting on the success of the event, Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said:“A strong real estate market isn't built through project launches alone. It depends on whether development plans are matched by the right financing, infrastructure and an understanding of what residents and investors need. That is what stood out at Cityscape Qatar this year: the opportunity to discuss the bigger picture with the people shaping it. The real measure of success now is how those conversations inform decisions and deliver value beyond these three days.”During the Innovation Stage's concluding discussion, Mohammed Makki, Director of Real Estate Investment at Aqarat, reflected on Qatar's recent market performance and its growing appeal to international investors.Makki said:“Qatar's real estate sector continues to demonstrate stability and attract interest from both local and international investors. We have seen encouraging market activity, with a strong recovery in sales in the third quarter following the first half of the year, alongside sustained interest from international buyers. Africa has also emerged as a notable source of investor interest, reflecting the growing international reach of Qatar's real estate market. These developments highlight the depth of the market and the opportunities it offers for long-term investment.”With the three-day event concluded, attention now turns to how these projects, partnerships and ideas will take shape beyond the exhibition.

Anushka Paul

Four Agency Worldwide

+971 55 178 4396

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Cityscape Qatar concludes as Forum and exhibition record over QAR 1 billion in sales and 16,000 visitors News Provided By Four Agency Worldwide November 02, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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