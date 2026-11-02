Where Should I Move? Augmap Answers Inside Chatgpt And Claude With 14.9 Million Places On A Map You Can Share

An Augmap map comparing three Dallas–Fort Worth neighborhoods (West Plano, Frisco and Lake Highlands) for a family relocating for work.

A closer look at West Plano on Augmap: 11 stops, including nearby schools, with drive times between each stop.

A family relocating to Dallas–Fort Worth asks Claude to compare Frisco, West Plano and Lake Highlands, and Augmap builds the map.

Collaborative platform for location decisions covers 14.9 million places across 48 contiguous states and D.C., inside Claude, ChatGPT, Hermes, Instinct and Muse

- Darrell HoyBETHEL, ME, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BETHEL, Maine - November 1, 2026 - Augmap, the collaborative platform for location decisions, today launched nationwide place data covering 14.9 million places across all 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. People deciding where to move, retire or study can now ask their AI assistant and get real options on a map they can save, share and plan with others. Augmap works inside Claude, ChatGPT, Hermes, Instinct and Muse, and in any web browser at augmap.What is Augmap?Augmap is a collaborative platform for location decisions, like where to move, retire or study. People describe what matters to them in their AI assistant, and Augmap puts real places on a map they can save, share and work on together. Augmap's MCP server works in ChatGPT, Claude, Hermes, Instinct and Muse.Can ChatGPT make a map of a city?Yes. With Augmap connected, ChatGPT, Claude and other AI assistants can build an interactive map of any city in the lower 48. Augmap ties answers to real mapped places instead of leaving the AI to describe them from memory. People can see, check and compare their options instead of reading a paragraph of suggestions.“Ask an AI agent where to live and you might get a paragraph of details,” said Darrell Hoy, co-founder of Augmap.“Augmap turns that paragraph into a map of real places you can share and edit with everyone making the decision with you.”How do I compare neighborhoods in a place I've never visited?With Augmap connected, ask your AI assistant to map the neighborhoods you're considering along with what matters to you, like the commute to a new office, parks or a good grocery store. Augmap lays the options out on one map, so you can see how each neighborhood fits your life before you ever visit.How do I share a map and plan with other people?Every Augmap map can be saved to your account and has its own link. You can invite collaborators - a partner, a parent, a real estate agent - to add places, compare options and weigh in on the same map, instead of trading links in group texts.What else can people use Augmap for?. Retirement: choosing a town near the grandkids, healthcare and the amenities they love. College search: mapping campuses, visit routes and recreation options nearby. Family moves: narrowing neighborhoods together before anyone books a flightHow do relocation agents use Augmap?Augmap is starting with real estate agents who handle corporate relocation. When an employer moves someone across the country, the agent builds a shared Augmap map of listings, neighborhoods, commutes and the places that matter to that family, then refines it with them as the conversation moves forward. Augmap sharpened this focus through customer discovery in the Founder Residency at the Roux Institute at Northeastern University."Information about places has never been easier to find, and decisions about them have never felt harder," said Michelle Zagardo, co-founder and Head of Community at Augmap. "We built Augmap as a place to find clarity and confidence about where you belong."Does Augmap work in my state?Augmap covers all 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. Alaska and Hawaii are not yet covered.Is Augmap free?Yes. Free accounts include 3 saved maps with unlimited sharing, 3 saved lists and a connection to your own AI assistant. Paid plans are coming soon; details at augmap/pricing.How do I add Augmap to ChatGPT or Claude?Setup instructions for Claude, ChatGPT and Hermes are at augmap/build-my-map. In Instinct and Muse, give the assistant the Augmap address listed there and it connects on its own. Augmap also works in any web browser at augmap.About Augmap Augmap is the collaborative platform for location decisions. It combines place data across all 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., its own place search, and saved, shareable maps that people build together, available inside Claude, ChatGPT, Hermes, Instinct and Muse through an MCP server. Augmap is a member of the Founder Residency at the Roux Institute at Northeastern University. The company exists to help people find where they belong. Built in Bethel, Maine. Learn more at augmap.

Michelle Zagardo

Augmap, Inc.

+1 309-453-0028

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Where Should I Move? Augmap Answers Inside ChatGPT and Claude With 14.9 Million Places on a Map You Can Share News Provided By Augmap, Inc. November 02, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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