Influential Women Highlights Robin Sayles Upshur: Advancing Behavioral Health Through Compassionate Pharmacy Leadership

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pharmacy Operations Director for Riverside Health at Riverside Mental Health and Recovery Center Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience to Expanding Access to Behavioral Health Care and Reducing StigmaHampton, Virginia – Robin Sayles Upshur is a seasoned pharmacy leader with more than two decades of experience advancing pharmacy operations, medication management, and behavioral health services across hospital and healthcare systems. She serves as Pharmacy Operations Director for Riverside Health at Riverside Mental Health and Recovery Center, while also consulting for opioid treatment center clinics and other outpatient services. Her expertise spans healthcare leadership, pharmacy automation, regulatory compliance, long-acting injectable therapy, and patient-centered care, and she has consistently driven operational excellence while improving medication access and clinical outcomes. Throughout her career, she has focused on making sure people living with mental illness and substance use disorders can access the medications and support they need.Robin began her healthcare career as a pharmacy technician in New Jersey before earning her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Long Island University Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2003. Her path to that degree tested her resolve. As a pharmacy student and single mother commuting to Brooklyn, she lived through the September 11 attacks from a subway platform beneath the World Trade Center, an experience she has written about for Influential Women. Rather than allowing that trauma to derail her, she used it to fuel her determination and graduated on time as student body president. She went on to hold progressive leadership positions with HCA Healthcare, Bon Secours Health System, and Riverside Health System, overseeing pharmacy operations in acute care hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and behavioral health settings. Her accomplishments include developing a long-acting injectable clinic for patients with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and substance use disorders, implementing patient assistance programs, and leading pharmacy automation initiatives. She has also collaborated across multidisciplinary teams to expand access to behavioral health services and opioid treatment programs.Robin attributes her success to more than 24 years in pharmacy, including six years in behavioral health leadership, and to a journey that carried her from pharmacy technician to director. Her passion for improving mental health through medication management, patient assistance programs, and stigma reduction has been her driving force, supported by her education and guided by her faith. The best career advice she received came from two mentors who believed in her before she believed in herself: her fifth-grade teacher, Miss Flannery, who encouraged her to look beyond her challenges, and her high school chemistry teacher, Dr. Munson, who inspired her dream of becoming a pharmacist. Their belief in her taught her never to let obstacles define her future and to follow her purpose with confidence. Today, as a psychiatric pharmacist, she partners with multidisciplinary healthcare teams to support people with mental and behavioral health needs, remaining true to the lifelong dream that first set her on this path.Robin encourages young women entering pharmacy to get involved, stay engaged, and never underestimate the difference they can make. She urges them to seek opportunities to give back, support the next generation, and contribute to the profession's growth, noting that a career built on service and compassion brings both personal fulfillment and lasting impact. She believes the profession grows stronger when experienced practitioners invest in those who follow. In her own field, she sees the greatest opportunity in the chance to make a meaningful difference every day. While the work can be challenging, it allows her to improve patient outcomes, expand access to care, and advocate for people living with behavioral and mental health conditions.Faith, compassion, service, and family are the values that matter most to Robin. She is passionate about using her skills to help others, whether through behavioral health, community outreach, professional organizations, or church ministry. She serves on the Grants Committee of the Virginia Society of Health-System Pharmacists, stays involved with her alma mater through its alumni board and student mentorship programs, and supports healthcare ministry through New Life Outreach Church. A member of the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists and NAMI, she is recognized for her dedication to reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance use disorders. Her contributions have earned honors including the Operational Excellence Award in 2025 and Woman of the Year in 2013/2014. She also values balance, treasuring quality time with her husband and life's simple moments.Robin's story shows how unforeseen life experiences can reveal a true professional calling. Her journey from technician to director, shaped by faith, mentors, and resilience, reflects a life devoted to service and to empowering the patients she serves. Robin Sayles Upshur continues to transform lives through compassionate, family-centered pharmacy care and a steadfast commitment to behavioral health.Learn More about Robin Sayles Upshur:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Robin Sayles Upshur: Advancing Behavioral Health Through Compassionate Pharmacy Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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